Maharashtra has sanctioned ₹64.53 crore for upgrading Baramati airport, focusing on runway safety, firefighting and air traffic management.
The project includes a new fire tender, ATC tower, runway resurfacing, navigation aids and improved emergency response facilities.
The decision comes months after the January 28, 2026, plane crash that killed former Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar and four others.
Maharashtra government has sanctioned ₹64.53 crore for upgrading Baramati airport, with a focus on strengthening runway safety, firefighting facilities and air traffic management, months after a plane crash claimed the life of former Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar and four others.
The crash, which took place near the airport on January 28, 2026, brought renewed attention to the safety infrastructure and emergency response capabilities of smaller airports.
The proposed upgrades are aimed at improving the airport's operational capacity and enabling non-scheduled flight operations under Instrument Flight Rules (IFR). This would allow aircraft to land and take off in poor weather and low-visibility conditions, subject to the necessary clearances.
Among the key provisions is the installation of a Precision Approach Path Indicator (PAPI) system to help pilots maintain the correct approach angle during landing. Runway edge lights, a windsock and other technical facilities will also be installed.
The government has sanctioned ₹12 crore for procuring a 10,000-litre Fire Crash Foam Tender vehicle to tackle aircraft fire emergencies. Another ₹5 crore has been earmarked for a prefabricated Air Traffic Control (ATC) tower and technical block to strengthen air traffic management.
The existing runway, measuring 1,600 metres by 30 metres, will undergo asphalt resurfacing at a cost of ₹4.61 crore. The project also includes the construction of Runway End Safety Areas (RESA), measuring 90 metres by 90 metres at both ends of the runway, at an estimated cost of ₹2.27 crore.
A further ₹10.56 crore will be spent on levelling land up to 30 metres on either side of the runway, constructing blast pads and improving drainage facilities. These works are intended to reduce risks during aircraft landings and take-offs, particularly in emergency situations.
The airport will also receive an approximately eight-kilometre-long compound wall, a 4.5-metre-wide perimeter road and additional security facilities. These include CCTV cameras, crash gates and first-aid arrangements. Around ₹7.46 crore has been allocated for this work.
Transfer Of Airport To MADC
The upgrade comes amid the proposed transfer of Baramati airport from the Maharashtra Industrial Development Corporation (MIDC) to the Maharashtra Airport Development Company (MADC). An agreement for the transfer was signed in August 2025 and received state government approval in December 2025.
The General Administration Department issued a government resolution on Thursday, approving the infrastructure expenditure. The government has also sanctioned an annual expenditure of ₹68.88 lakh towards the airport's operations and maintenance.
This amount will cover salaries for operational staff, security personnel, firefighters and housekeeping workers, along with electricity, water and internet expenses.
The proposed investment is expected to address several long-standing infrastructure requirements at Baramati airport. With improved runway protection, navigation aids, firefighting equipment and a dedicated ATC facility, the government aims to strengthen its ability to handle emergencies and operate in challenging weather conditions.
Coming months after the crash that killed Ajit Pawar, the allocation also brings the safety of smaller airports into focus, particularly the need for adequate infrastructure and emergency response facilities.