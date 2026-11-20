Rahul Gandhi said India and Pakistan can cooperate in principle, but Pakistan’s support for terrorism makes dialogue impossible
At the University of Chicago, he said India cannot talk to Pakistan while innocent people are being killed
The Congress MP rejected any boycott of elections and called Indian democracy sacred
Rahul Gandhi said India and Pakistan can move beyond their differences and work together, but Pakistan’s support for terrorism remains the main block to any dialogue. During an interaction at the University of Chicago on Wednesday, the Congress MP said India could not hold talks with Pakistan while innocent people were being killed.
Gandhi also described Indian democracy as “sacred”, rejected any boycott of elections and said India’s foreign policy on Gaza must be shaped by its own interests. The interaction was moderated by Professor Robert Pape, a well-known American political scientist.
His remarks covered three issues at once. He spoke about the limits of India-Pakistan engagement, defended opposition participation in elections despite concerns over the electoral system and weighed in on the Israel-Gaza conflict by condemning violence on both sides.
Pakistan Terrorism Obstacle
The exchange began with a question from a Pakistani student. “Is there still room for India and Pakistan to move beyond the blame game and work together for mutual benefits?” the student, who identified himself as Khush from Pakistan, asked.
Gandhi replied that cooperation was possible in principle but blocked in practice. “There is room, but there is a big problem. The support and encouragement of terrorism by Pakistan in our country,” he said.
He then explained why dialogue could not proceed under those conditions. “And it is impossible for us to accept that our innocent people being murdered and having a conversation with Pakistan,” he said.
Election Boycott Rejected
Gandhi also called democracy non-negotiable. He said Indian democracy was “sacred” and ruled out any boycott of elections, arguing that such a step would damage the democratic structure itself.
He said the Congress and other opposition parties were trying to expose what was happening in the electoral system and were prepared to “take the beating” until people understood that the “system has been fully demolished”. He also said the Congress had long suspected a problem in the 2014 Lok Sabha elections because the victory margins were “just unexplainable”.
“(The) 2014 elections, we already believe that there was something wrong because the margins were just unexplainable... we could not say anything because we had no proof,” he said. Gandhi added that he later obtained what he described as proof and showed it to senior Congress leaders, but was told not to speak about it.
He tied that caution to the need for firm evidence. “For us, Indian democracy is sacred. For me to even say that there is a problem in Indian democracy is difficult without 100, 200, 300 per cent proof,” he said.
Gaza Foreign Policy
Gandhi also addressed the Israel-Gaza war. He said India’s foreign policy should be guided by Indian interests, not the priorities of another country, while noting India’s strong relationship with Israel.
“We are a country of 1.5 billion people and our foreign policy should be based on what is good for us and not based on what's good for someone else,” he said. He also condemned Hamas’s October 7, 2023 attack on Israel and said the killing of innocent people was unacceptable.
At the same time, Gandhi criticised Israel’s military offensive in Gaza. He made clear that he opposed the violence on both sides.