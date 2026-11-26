North Korea's state media released pixelated photos of Kim Jong Un inspecting warheads and uranium-enrichment facilities, days after he ignored Trump's offer to meet.
Kim called the country's nuclear status an irreversible reality, urged tactical nuclear weapons and accused the US of backing South Korea's nuclear-powered submarines.
Experts estimate the regime can now make fissile material for 12 to 15 bombs a year, double the rate during Trump's first term.
North Korean leader Kim Jong Un has answered US President Donald Trump's invitation by showing him what he would have to talk about. On Thursday, North Korea's state news agency released pixelated photographs of Kim inspecting an array of warheads, a rare public display of the weapons. It came days after Kim ignored Trump's offer to meet during the US president's recent Asia trip.
What The Photographs Show
KCNA said Kim inspected two nuclear materials factories, one newly inaugurated and the other being expanded. Its photographs showed Kim and senior military officials walking between dense rows of what appeared to be centrifuges used to produce weapons-grade uranium, and touring halls displaying what were believed to be warheads. Some of the images were blurred. The coverage included blurred photos of what appeared to be miniaturised warheads, and Kim urged building tactical nuclear weapons for a variety of missions.
His message was a refusal to bargain over any of it. KCNA quoted him as saying that North Korea's possession of nuclear weapons, and its push to build up its capability in quality and quantity, are an "irreversible reality". Denying that reality, he said, is just "the recognition of failure".
A Message Aimed At Washington And Seoul
The sharpest words were for the US and its allies. Kim accused Washington of approving South Korea's push to acquire a nuclear-powered submarine, in his most direct comments aimed at the US since Trump floated a meeting during his Asia trip. He accused the US of inciting its regional allies to possess nuclear-powered submarines and of committing to share its nuclear weapons with them, according to KCNA. Kim described the visit as part of strengthening North Korea's defence against "variable nuclear threats approaching the Korean Peninsula moment by moment".
He did not refer to Trump's overtures directly. But he said Pyongyang was in no rush to negotiate. The pattern is not new. Reports say Kim has refused Trump's calls for over a year, and that his envoys have rebuffed attempts to make contact. The Trump administration has reportedly considered softening its denuclearisation demand to secure a meeting.
How Much Bigger Is The Arsenal Now?
The two men once had a famously cosy relationship. Trump met Kim three times during his first term, and the relationship shifted from brinkmanship to bromance, with the US president declaring that North Korea was no longer a nuclear threat. The weapons did not follow the mood. Experts estimate that Kim's regime produced fissile material for only about six bombs a year during Trump's first term. It can now produce enough for about 12 to 15.
Kim signalled this direction at February's Ninth Party Congress, where he set out five-year goals centred on expanding the arsenal, including more advanced intercontinental ballistic missiles capable of underwater launches. One analyst quoted in a report said Kim appears to be nearing his targets for the number and sophistication of warheads, which suggests the regime has abandoned denuclearisation talks. The aim now, in that reading, is to extract concessions from Washington as an established nuclear power. That is an expert's view, not Pyongyang's stated position.