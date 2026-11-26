A Message Aimed At Washington And Seoul

The sharpest words were for the US and its allies. Kim accused Washington of approving South Korea's push to acquire a nuclear-powered submarine, in his most direct comments aimed at the US since Trump floated a meeting during his Asia trip. He accused the US of inciting its regional allies to possess nuclear-powered submarines and of committing to share its nuclear weapons with them, according to KCNA. Kim described the visit as part of strengthening North Korea's defence against "variable nuclear threats approaching the Korean Peninsula moment by moment".