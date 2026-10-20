North Korea Releases Kim Jong Un Photos Amid Death Speculation

In another post on Sunday, Xie claimed that Kim had suffered a severe cerebral haemorrhage, fallen into a coma and been transferred to Beijing for emergency treatment. He alleged that a team of specialists from Peking Union Medical College Hospital had travelled to North Korea before Kim was moved to China. In that post, Xie wrote: "It is rumoured that recently, Kim Jong-un, General Secretary of the Workers' Party of Korea and Supreme Leader of North Korea, suffered a severe cerebral haemorrhage and fell into a coma. Although a team of medical experts from Peking Union Medical College Hospital was dispatched to North Korea to assist in his treatment, the poor medical conditions in North Korea forced Kim Jong-un to be transferred to Peking Union Medical College Hospital for emergency treatment. However, due to the severity of his condition and the fact that the optimal window for treatment had passed, Kim Jong-un succumbed to his injuries and died. His body has been secretly transported back to North Korea, and the news of his death is being kept under wraps."