North Korea Releases Kim Jong Un Photos Amid Death Speculation

North Korean state media released photos of Kim Jong Un at a garment and footwear exhibition on Monday
The images show Kim inspecting children’s shoes, women’s clothing and coats, apparently to counter death rumours
Unverified online claims had alleged that Kim died from a brain haemorrhage and that Kim Yo Jong had taken control
North Korean state media released photos of Kim Jong Un at a garment and footwear exhibition, where he examined shoes, coats and other clothing, in a move that countered unverified online claims that he had died after a brain haemorrhage. Kim is 42. The pictures appeared as social media speculation swirled over the leader's health and the chance of a succession crisis in the secretive country.
State media put out the images on Monday. They show Kim Jong Un inspecting children's footwear and women's clothing at a garment and footwear exhibition, while also gesturing to officials and studying coats on display. One frame shows him leaning in to examine a small pink shoe held by a woman. Another shows him with his arms spread as he appears to speak to an official. A third captures him reaching for the sleeve of a woman's coat on a mannequin. North Korea's official Korean Central News Agency said Kim visited the exhibition on Monday. The photos have not been independently verified and the exact time they were taken is still unclear.
Rumours Spread Online
The images surfaced after unverified claims spread online that Kim had died from a brain haemorrhage and amid speculation about a possible succession crisis. The New York Post reported that Xie's claims began gaining traction on Sunday. However, the allegations have not been backed by medical records, identifiable witnesses or other independently verifiable evidence.
Wanjun Xie, a US-based Chinese dissident linked to the China Democracy Party, used X to say Kim had died and that Kim Yo Jong now controlled North Korea. In a post on Monday, Xie wrote: "Rumours of the death of North Korean leader Kim Jong Un have been circulating online for days, but Kim Jong Un has not yet made a public appearance to deny them. This indirectly confirms that the rumours of Kim Jong Un's death are likely true. Furthermore, it is rumoured that after Kim Jong-un's death, the North Korean regime has not been transferred to his daughter Kim Ju-ae, but is currently in the hands of his sister Kim Yo-jong."
"After assuming power, Kim Yo-jong immediately activated loudspeaker broadcasts to South Korea and fired 201 warning shots. She also warned South Korea that North Korea was considering a comprehensive upgrade of its tactical strike capabilities. This sudden intensification of threats against South Korea is clearly aimed at strengthening her control over the North Korean military and consolidating her power through strong external threats. This indirectly confirms the rumors that Kim Jong-un is dead and that Kim Yo-jong is currently in control of the regime; these rumors are likely true."
In another post on Sunday, Xie claimed that Kim had suffered a severe cerebral haemorrhage, fallen into a coma and been transferred to Beijing for emergency treatment. He alleged that a team of specialists from Peking Union Medical College Hospital had travelled to North Korea before Kim was moved to China. In that post, Xie wrote: "It is rumoured that recently, Kim Jong-un, General Secretary of the Workers' Party of Korea and Supreme Leader of North Korea, suffered a severe cerebral haemorrhage and fell into a coma. Although a team of medical experts from Peking Union Medical College Hospital was dispatched to North Korea to assist in his treatment, the poor medical conditions in North Korea forced Kim Jong-un to be transferred to Peking Union Medical College Hospital for emergency treatment. However, due to the severity of his condition and the fact that the optimal window for treatment had passed, Kim Jong-un succumbed to his injuries and died. His body has been secretly transported back to North Korea, and the news of his death is being kept under wraps."
Xie further alleged that Kim's body had been secretly returned to North Korea and that authorities were concealing news of his death. He also claimed that Chinese troops had been deployed to Pyongyang amid fears of a succession crisis. Xie's posts also fuelled speculation about a possible power struggle involving Kim's daughter, Kim Ju-ae, and his sister, Kim Yo Jong. He claimed China had sent 9,000 troops to Pyongyang to help stabilise the situation. Those claims—covering Kim's death, a Chinese troop deployment and a possible transfer of power—remain unverified. North Korean authorities have not explicitly addressed the death reports.
Health And Precedent
Kim's health has long been the subject of international speculation. South Korea's National Intelligence Service told lawmakers on September 30 that Kim weighed approximately 140 kilograms (309 pounds) and faced an elevated risk of cardiovascular disease because of severe obesity. However, the agency reportedly detected no significant signs of ill health, pointing to Kim's ability to run up stairs during an inspection of a naval destroyer.
The current speculation recalls a false alarm in 2020. Ji Seong-ho, a North Korean defector who later became a South Korean lawmaker, said he was "99%" certain Kim had died after cardiovascular surgery. Kim later appeared in public and Ji apologised for the false claim.