Trump Says Russia Will Ship Diesel As US Seeks To Cut Fuel Prices

Trump announced proposed Russian diesel shipments starting with more than 300,000 tonnes immediately, followed by further deliveries in November and subsequent months.
The US eased sanctions restrictions to allow Russian diesel sales, reversing years of pressure on Moscow over its war against Ukraine.
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy criticised the decision, while analysts questioned whether the proposed shipments would significantly lower US fuel prices.
Russia will immediately supply diesel to the US, President Donald Trump announced on Friday after talks with his Russian counterpart Vladimir Putin.
The surprise announcement comes against the backdrop of a US law seeking to impose steep tariffs against top purchasers of Russian oil and gas.
“I have just concluded a highly successful discussion with President Vladimir Putin of Russia, wherein it was agreed that Russia will immediately supply over 300,000 Tons of Diesel Fuel to the American and Global Marketplace,” Trump said in a post on Truth Social.
US Eases Restrictions On Russian Diesel
He said Russia would supply another 500,000 tonnes of diesel in November, followed by 1 million tonnes immediately thereafter.
"Additionally, based on the condition of their diesel refineries, Russia will then deliver, within a short period of time, 3,000,000 tons of diesel fuel,” Trump said.
The announcement comes as the US battles high fuel prices amid the war on Iran, which has become a key issue in the midterm elections on November 3.
Several opinion polls have predicted that it would be tough for the Republican Party to retain control of the US Congress in the midterm elections.
Trump said the US' control of the Strait of Hormuz, along with the proposed Russian diesel supplies, would bring down fuel prices sharply.
Deal Draws Criticism Over Russia’s War In Ukraine
"Between our total control TOTAL CONTROL of the Strait of Hormuz, and this great announcement on Russian Energy, Diesel Prices for Americans and, indeed, the World, will be COMING DOWN, IN RECORD NUMBERS, AND FAST,” the US president said.
Trump said lower prices for Americans, especially farmers, ranchers, and truckers, are his "greatest priority".
"This is a very big and important announcement," he said.
He also reiterated that Iran would not be allowed to acquire a nuclear weapon.
The announcement has drawn criticism because revenue from Russian energy exports helps sustain Moscow’s economy while its war against Ukraine continues. Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy condemned the deal, arguing that easing restrictions on Russian fuel could benefit the Kremlin. The move has also raised questions about Washington’s commitment to limiting Russian energy revenues.
Analysts have also questioned whether the proposed shipments would be large enough to make a substantial difference to the US market. The quantities announced by Trump are modest relative to American diesel consumption, and additional exports do not necessarily translate into a comparable increase in global supply if fuel is diverted from other buyers. Any impact will depend on delivery schedules, refinery capacity and market conditions.