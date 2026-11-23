Democrats enter 2027 with 258 House seats and a 56-member Senate majority
The incoming majority plans investigations into Trump's administration and challenges to his policies on healthcare, tariffs and the Iran war
Trump has vowed to use his presidential veto against Democratic legislation, while a possible third impeachment remains under discussion
Texas had not elected a Democrat to the US Senate since 1988. Kansas had not done so since 1932. In South Carolina, Democrats had been shut out of Senate victories since 1998. All three records fell in the November 3 midterm elections, as Democratic candidates overturned Republican advantages in states long considered difficult territory for the party.
The victories of James Talarico in Texas, Adam Hamilton in Kansas and Annie Andrews in South Carolina captured the scale of the backlash against Donald Trump. Voter polls found that economic anxiety, particularly over groceries, healthcare and fuel, had become a major electoral concern. Trump's tariffs and the Iran war also drew blame for rising costs, while questions over corruption and the President's priorities further damaged Republican candidates.
The result has given Democrats at least 258 seats in the 435-member House, a gain of 44 and their largest majority since 1992. They have also secured a 56-member Senate majority, including two independents who caucus with them. When the 120th Congress convenes on January 3, 2027, Democrats will control both chambers while Trump remains in the White House.
For the President, the final two years of his second term could bring sustained congressional investigations, legislative resistance and renewed scrutiny of decisions ranging from federal spending to the war in Iran. The possibility of a third impeachment has also resurfaced.
What Drove The Republican Losses?
The election exposed the political cost of Trump's economic and foreign-policy decisions. According to the AP Voter Poll, around six in ten voters were very concerned about food and grocery prices. Those particularly worried about everyday expenses, including healthcare and petrol, overwhelmingly backed Democratic House candidates.
Around two-thirds of voters said Trump's policies had worsened the economy, and roughly eight in ten of that group voted for Democrats. The poll also found that more than half considered government corruption crucial to their congressional vote.
The Senate results illustrated how far the discontent had travelled. Talarico defeated Republican Ken Paxton in Texas, securing the state's first Democratic Senate victory in 38 years. Hamilton ended a 94-year Democratic losing streak in Kansas by defeating incumbent Roger Marshall. In South Carolina, paediatrician Annie Andrews defeated Republican Darline Graham in a state Trump had carried by 18 percentage points in 2024.
The setbacks extended into traditionally Republican House districts. Democrats overturned seats in New Jersey's 2nd District, Ohio's 10th and Missouri's 2nd, among others. Republican incumbents who had won comfortably in 2024 were swept out.
Cost-of-living pressure was the common thread, with trade and foreign policy feeding into it. Trump's tariffs became a concern for consumers facing higher prices, while the Iran war added to fuel and food costs. The findings also showed that voters wanted Congress to exercise a stronger check on presidential power. The Democratic victory therefore carries an electoral mandate for affordability and accountability, although it does not guarantee support for every proposal the party puts forward.
Will Investigations And Subpoenas Be The First Democratic Offensive?
The incoming House Oversight chairman, Robert Garcia, has already begun laying the groundwork. He issued 12 document-preservation notices covering potential investigations into alleged conflicts of interest involving members of Trump's family, corporate dealings, alleged misconduct at the Department of Homeland Security and the administration's handling of the Jeffrey Epstein files.
The notices seek to ensure that records, communications and other material are retained ahead of congressional inquiries. They are not subpoenas, and the allegations they refer to have not been established through these notices. Their significance lies in the investigations Democrats intend to pursue once they take control of the committee.
From January, House committees will regain the ability to issue subpoenas for documents and witness testimony under House Rule XI. The precise process varies between committees, with many allowing chairs to authorise subpoenas subject to their committee rules.
Oversight, Judiciary, Homeland Security and Financial Services are likely to be important venues for scrutiny of federal agencies, immigration enforcement, alleged conflicts of interest and the administration's use of executive authority. Hearings and document disclosures could keep the White House under pressure even before investigations produce formal findings.
Healthcare, Tariffs And Iran: What Will Democrats Try To Reverse?
Incoming House Speaker-designate Hakeem Jeffries has outlined an early legislative agenda built around affordability and the administration's most contentious policies.
Speaking on CBS's Face the Nation on Sunday, Jeffries said Democrats would seek to end the Iran war, reverse Republican cuts to Medicaid, restore food assistance through SNAP and extend Affordable Care Act tax credits. He also reiterated the party's intention to challenge Trump's tariffs, which Democrats argue have increased costs for American consumers.
The Iran war is likely to become one of the most difficult confrontations. Democrats have promised to revive efforts to use the War Powers Resolution to challenge the administration's military campaign. They could hold hearings, demand information on the conduct and cost of the conflict, and use funding legislation to increase pressure on the White House.
Congressional control does not give Democrats direct command over US military operations. Trump retains substantial authority as commander-in-chief, and any attempt to restrict military action would face legislative and constitutional hurdles.
The same difficulty applies to healthcare and trade. Democrats can pass bills through the House and Senate to reverse policies, but contested Senate legislation generally faces the 60-vote threshold to end debate. Their 56-member caucus will need Republican support on many measures.
Trump's Answer: Become 'Mr Veto'
Trump has already signalled how he intends to confront the incoming Congress. At a White House news conference on November 20, he said he would veto Democratic legislation if lawmakers refused to negotiate on his priorities.
“They're going to send things my way, and I'm going to veto them. And then they're going to send more things, and I'm going to veto them,” he said, outlining a strategy in which repeated vetoes would eventually force Democrats to compromise.
He also expressed willingness to work with Jeffries on healthcare and other legislation, suggesting that bipartisan negotiations remain possible where their interests overlap.
The veto gives Trump considerable leverage. Overriding a presidential veto requires a two-thirds majority in both chambers, well beyond the Democratic strength in either the House or Senate. His approach could therefore stall attempts to repeal Medicaid cuts, restore benefits or reverse trade measures unless some Republicans break ranks.
Democrats, in turn, can use the veto to frame Trump as obstructing policies they argue would reduce household costs. Their challenge will be to demonstrate that their majority can deliver tangible changes rather than simply oppose the administration.
Could Trump Face A Third Impeachment?
House Democratic leadership has left the possibility open. Jeffries has not ruled out another impeachment effort, particularly as investigations begin examining the administration's conduct and the President's financial dealings.
Trump was impeached twice during his first term: in December 2019 over abuse of power and obstruction of Congress, and in January 2021 over incitement of insurrection. The Senate acquitted him in both trials.
A third impeachment would require a simple majority in the House, which Democrats have the numbers to secure if their caucus remains united. Conviction and removal, however, require a two-thirds majority of senators present. With 56 members in their caucus, Democrats would need substantial Republican support to reach that threshold.
Impeachment could become a political consequence of the investigations, but the immediate battle is more likely to centre on subpoenas, committee hearings, spending decisions and legislative attempts to reverse Trump's policies. A third proceeding would carry greater weight if Democrats first established a substantial evidentiary record.
The coming Congress will test how far electoral power can be converted into institutional pressure. Democrats have won an unusually large majority and promised action on the issues that helped deliver it. Trump retains the veto, control of the executive branch and significant authority over foreign policy. Their confrontation could define the final two years of his presidency, with healthcare, affordability, the Iran war and investigations into the administration likely to dominate Capitol Hill.