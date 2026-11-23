A Third Impeachment? The Congressional Battles Waiting For Donald Trump

Sidharth Singh Published at: 23 November 2026 4:00 pm

Democrats' historic midterm victory gives them control of both chambers of Congress for the final two years of Donald Trump's presidency. From investigations into his administration to challenges over healthcare, tariffs and the Iran war, the incoming majority is preparing to use its legislative and oversight powers. Trump, meanwhile, has promised to counter Democratic bills with his presidential veto.

Sidharth Singh Published at: 23 November 2026 4:00 pm

President-elect Donald Trump and his wife Melania arrive for church service at St. John's Episcopal Church across from the White House in Washington. | AP Photo/Matt Rourke