Epstein Files Fallout: Why Did Trump Sack Loyalist Attorney General Pam Bondi? 

After persistent backlash, US President fires key aide who was in charge of the Epstein files disclosure 

Pritha Vashisth
Pritha Vashisth
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Pam Bondi
Pam Bondi AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite
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Summary

Summary of this article

  • The Justice Department faced backlash over delays and errors in releasing documents tied to late financier and convicted sex offender Jeffrey Epstein.

  • Several high-profile investigations targeting Trump’s political opponents collapsed in court.

  • Deputy Attorney General Todd Blanche will serve as acting attorney general.

On the evening of April 2, a brief social media post from President Donald Trump set off a wave of speculation across Washington. Within minutes, it became clear that Attorney General Pam Bondi was out.

The announcement ended a turbulent, 14-month tenure at the Justice Department marked by political battles, controversy over the Jeffrey Epstein files, and a string of failed prosecutions against figures the president had long targeted. Trump announced the decision on social media, praising Bondi personally while saying she would move into a role in the private sector. She is the second Cabinet official to be removed in recent weeks, following the dismissal of Kristi Noem last month. Deputy Attorney General Todd Blanche, who previously represented Trump in several criminal cases, has been appointed acting attorney general. 

Released documents from disgraced late financier and sex offender Jeffrey Epstein, referencing court cases against him, are seen in the handouts released by the U.S. Justice Department. - IMAGO / SOPA Images
Jeffrey Epstein's Dirty Secret: Creating Designer Babies

BY Pritha Vashisth

Why was Bondi fired?

Much of the criticism surrounding Bondi focused on her management of documents connected to the late financier and convicted sex offender Jeffrey Epstein, as well as the Justice Department’s failure to secure convictions against individuals Trump viewed as political adversaries. Trump reportedly grew increasingly dissatisfied, complaining privately about Bondi’s communication skills and her perceived reluctance to pursue his priorities more aggressively. The controversy over the Epstein records became one of the defining issues of her tenure. In a February 2025 interview on Fox News, Bondi suggested that an alleged “client list” connected to Epstein was awaiting review on her desk. The Justice Department later said no such list existed.

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Following mounting pressure from Congress, including passage of the bipartisan Epstein Files Transparency Act, the department released millions of pages of records. However, the disclosure process faced criticism for delays, incomplete material, and mistakes such as faulty redactions and the accidental release of victims’ names. During a tense congressional hearing in February 2026, Bondi declined to apologise to Epstein’s survivors and offered limited explanations, drawing bipartisan criticism and turning the issue into a political headache for the administration. At the same time, Bondi oversaw investigations targeting figures seen as Trump’s opponents, including former FBI director James Comey, New York attorney general Letitia James, and Democratic lawmakers such as Adam Schiff and Eric Swalwell. Several of these cases failed to progress in court.

Charges against Comey and James were dismissed after a judge ruled that the acting U.S. attorney responsible for bringing the indictments had been improperly appointed. Other investigations encountered judicial resistance over insufficient evidence or questionable motives, and some grand juries declined to pursue the allegations. Critics argued that the Justice Department under Bondi weakened its tradition of independence from the White House. They pointed to the removal of experienced prosecutors and FBI agents who had previously worked on Trump related investigations and their replacement with loyalists. These changes were said to have weakened units responsible for public corruption and national security cases while also contributing to declining morale within the department. 

Despite her attempts to carry out the administration’s agenda, including broader efforts focused on crime reduction, Trump reportedly remained dissatisfied with the results. According to sources, he believed Bondi had failed to deliver the legal outcomes he wanted against political opponents. In a statement issued after her dismissal, Bondi said leading the Justice Department had been the honour of a lifetime and highlighted what she described as major achievements in improving public safety. She added that she would assist Blanche during the transition over the coming month before moving on to a position in the private sector.

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