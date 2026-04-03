Epstein Files Fallout: Why Did Trump Sack Loyalist Attorney General Pam Bondi? 

Charges against Comey and James were dismissed after a judge ruled that the acting U.S. attorney responsible for bringing the indictments had been improperly appointed. Other investigations encountered judicial resistance over insufficient evidence or questionable motives, and some grand juries declined to pursue the allegations. Critics argued that the Justice Department under Bondi weakened its tradition of independence from the White House. They pointed to the removal of experienced prosecutors and FBI agents who had previously worked on Trump related investigations and their replacement with loyalists. These changes were said to have weakened units responsible for public corruption and national security cases while also contributing to declining morale within the department.