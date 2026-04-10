Outlook Cover Story Replug: The Epstein Files And The Politics Of Denial

Summary of this article
Melania Trump’s denial revives focus on Jeffrey Epstein
The Epstein files expose a wider network, raising questions around silence, proximity, and accountability.
Survivors’ voices risk being overshadowed again, even as calls for public testimony grow louder.
As US First Lady Melania Trump issues a rare and emphatic denial of any association with Jeffrey Epstein, calling the allegations “baseless smears” and urging Congress to let survivors testify publicly, the Epstein story once again resurfaces, refusing to fade into the background. Her statement attempts to draw a firm line between rumour and record.
Melania Trump’s intervention, while rejecting personal implication, also underscores a deeper tension. The ease with which the conversation shifts back to reputations of the powerful, even as survivors continue to fight for visibility.
Her call for congressional hearings is, notably, a pivot. “Each and every woman should have her day to tell her story,” she said, a demand that aligns, perhaps unintentionally, with what critics of the Epstein saga have long argued: that the narrative has been dominated by who was connected, rather than who was harmed.
The release of millions of documents linked to Epstein only deepened that unease, naming figures across political and cultural spectrums, from Bill Clinton and Donald Trump to Alan Dershowitz, while raising urgent questions about complicity, silence, and what it means to “know”.
But as survivors like Virginia Giuffre and Sarah Ransome have long argued, the focus has too often remained on who was connected, rather than who was harmed.
Outlook’s March 1 issue, The Horror Island, examined how power, wealth, and proximity create a shield where accountability blurs. And how the Epstein files have never been about a single name, but about a system.
This issue interrogated that imbalance from multiple angles. Urvashi Butalia reflected on how, despite the language of rights and equality, women continue to be reduced to commodities in the imagination of power. Saikat Majumdar examined the grotesque normalisation of trafficking within elite networks, where abuse becomes a currency of influence.
The question of spectatorship, whether we are witnessing injustice or consuming it, was central to Lalita Iyer’s The Algorithm of Trauma, which traced how repeated exposure dulls outrage. Mohammad Ali, in A Page One Silence, turned the lens inward, interrogating a media ecosystem constrained by power, legality, and access, where scrutiny itself has limits.
Vineetha Mokkil questioned accountability in the spiritual wellness industry, examining figures like Deepak Chopra, while Peggy Mohan, in Words That Numb, dissected how language itself sanitises violence, turning “children” into “underage women” and erasing the brutality embedded in such phrasing.
Even as Ghislaine Maxwell serves a 20-year sentence, a rare instance of accountability in a landscape defined by evasion, the larger question lingers: is justice possible within systems designed to protect power?