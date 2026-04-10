Outlook Cover Story Replug: The Epstein Files And The Politics Of Denial

The release of millions of documents linked to Epstein only deepened that unease, naming figures across political and cultural spectrums, from Bill Clinton and Donald Trump to Alan Dershowitz, while raising urgent questions about complicity, silence, and what it means to “know”. Photo: Outlook team

The release of millions of documents linked to Epstein only deepened that unease, naming figures across political and cultural spectrums, from Bill Clinton and Donald Trump to Alan Dershowitz, while raising urgent questions about complicity, silence, and what it means to “know”. Photo: Outlook team