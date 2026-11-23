Trump says working with Chuck Schumer as Senate Majority Leader would be difficult
Maryland Senator Chris Van Hollen is challenging Schumer for the Democratic leadership position
Senate Democrats are scheduled to choose their leader on December 1 as the party prepares to take control of Congress
US President Donald Trump has warned that working with Chuck Schumer would be difficult if the New York Democrat becomes Senate Majority Leader, raising questions about bipartisan cooperation as Democrats prepare to take control of Congress in January.
“It is going to be very hard for me to work with Chuck Schumer should he become Senate Majority Leader,” Trump wrote on Truth Social on Sunday. He criticised Schumer’s previous record as party leader, saying he had “failed badly” and that he expected him to fail again.
Trump also accused Schumer of perpetuating what he described as the Russia investigation hoax and other political controversies. His remarks did not amount to an endorsement of Schumer’s challenger, Maryland Senator Chris Van Hollen.
Schumer Faces A Leadership Challenge
Schumer, currently the Senate Minority Leader, is seeking to retain his position as Democrats prepare to lead the chamber from January 2027. Van Hollen announced his candidacy on November 12, arguing that the party needed new leadership to respond to voters’ demand for change.
The contest reflects divisions within the Democratic caucus over how to approach Trump’s remaining two years in office. Progressive lawmakers and groups have pressed for a more confrontational response to the president, while Schumer’s supporters credit him with helping the party regain control of the Senate in the midterm elections.
Progressive standard-bearer Bernie Sanders and incoming Senator Abdul El-Sayed have backed Van Hollen. Senator Brian Schatz, meanwhile, has endorsed Schumer. The Senate Democrats are scheduled to choose their leader through a secret ballot on December 1.
Schumer has expressed confidence that he has enough support to remain in the post. In a statement after Van Hollen entered the race, he cited the party’s electoral gains, saying Democrats had secured “55 seats and counting”.
What Changes For Trump?
Democrats are set to control both the Senate and the House of Representatives from January, following their victories in the November 3 midterm elections. Trump will remain in the White House, but the shift will create divided government for the final two years of his term.
The Democratic majorities will give the party greater control over congressional hearings, investigations, federal spending and scrutiny of presidential appointments. They could also use their position to challenge the administration’s legislative priorities, although they will not have the numbers to override presidential vetoes or remove Trump through impeachment on their own.
Trump has previously indicated that he could work with Democrats on issues including healthcare. His warning about Schumer, however, suggests that such cooperation could face political obstacles if the New York senator retains the leadership post. The immediate uncertainty is whether Schumer can secure his caucus’s support on December 1 and what approach the incoming Democratic majority will take towards the president.