United States

New York Pro-Palestinian Protest: Arrests Near Sen. Schumer's Brooklyn Home| In Pics

Pro-Palestinian demonstrators in New York staged a protest near Senator Chuck Schumer's Brooklyn home, demanding a permanent cease-fire in Gaza, leading to multiple arrests amid traffic disruptions.

Pro-Palestinian Protest in New York | Photo: AP/Andres Kudacki

Police arrest protesters as they block traffic during a pro-Palestinian demonstration demanding a permanent cease-fire in Gaza, near the home of Sen. Chuck Schumer in the Brooklyn borough of New York.

Pro-Palestinian Protest in New York | Photo: AP/Andres Kudacki

Protesters shout slogans during a pro-Palestinian demonstration demanding a permanent cease-fire in Gaza, near the home of Sen. Chuck Schumer in the Brooklyn borough of New York.

Pro-Palestinian Protest in New York | Photo: AP/Andres Kudacki

Protesters project a banner on the Brooklyn Public Library during a pro-Palestinian demonstration demanding a permanent cease-fire in Gaza, near the home of Sen. Chuck Schumer in the Brooklyn borough of New York.

Pro-Palestinian Protest in New York | Photo: AP/Andres Kudacki

Protesters block traffic during a pro-Palestinian demonstration demanding a permanent cease-fire in Gaza, near the home of Sen. Chuck Schumer in the Brooklyn borough of New York.

Pro-Palestinian Protest in New York | Photo: AP/Andres Kudacki

Pro-Palestinian Protest in New York | Photo: AP/Andres Kudacki

Police transport protesters who were arrested during a pro-Palestinian demonstration demanding a permanent cease-fire in Gaza, near the home of Sen. Chuck Schumer in the Brooklyn borough of New York.

Pro-Palestinian Protest in New York | Photo: AP/Andres Kudacki

Protestors gather during a Pro-Palestinian demonstration protesting Senator Chuck Schumer and demanding a permanent cease-fire in Gaza in New York.

Pro-Palestinian Protest in New York | Photo: AP/Andres Kudacki

Pro-Palestinian Protest in New York | Photo: AP/Andres Kudacki

