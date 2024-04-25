New York Pro-Palestinian Protest: Arrests Near Sen. Schumer's Brooklyn Home| In Pics

Police arrest protesters as they block traffic during a pro-Palestinian demonstration demanding a permanent cease-fire in Gaza, near the home of Sen. Chuck Schumer in the Brooklyn borough of New York.
Protesters shout slogans during a pro-Palestinian demonstration demanding a permanent cease-fire in Gaza, near the home of Sen. Chuck Schumer in the Brooklyn borough of New York.
Protesters project a banner on the Brooklyn Public Library during a pro-Palestinian demonstration demanding a permanent cease-fire in Gaza, near the home of Sen. Chuck Schumer in the Brooklyn borough of New York.
Protesters block traffic during a pro-Palestinian demonstration demanding a permanent cease-fire in Gaza, near the home of Sen. Chuck Schumer in the Brooklyn borough of New York.
Police transport protesters who were arrested during a pro-Palestinian demonstration demanding a permanent cease-fire in Gaza, near the home of Sen. Chuck Schumer in the Brooklyn borough of New York.
Protestors gather during a Pro-Palestinian demonstration protesting Senator Chuck Schumer and demanding a permanent cease-fire in Gaza in New York.
