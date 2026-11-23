Delta Air Lines delayed around 2,000 flights after a technical failure disrupted its automated aircraft weight and balance system on November 22.
The disruption affected operations at Atlanta's Hartsfield-Jackson International Airport, with the FAA issuing a temporary ground stop for some flights.
Delta attributed around 70 per cent of its reported delays and cancellations to the system failure, with the remainder linked to bad weather.
Delta Air Lines delayed around 2,000 flights across the United States on Sunday, November 22, after a technical failure disrupted an automated system used to calculate aircraft weight and balance. The disruption affected travel at the airline's Atlanta hub and other airports across the country, coming just days before the Thanksgiving holiday rush.
Delta said the system was restored by Sunday afternoon, but flight operations had not returned to normal.
What Caused The Delta Flight Delays?
The failure affected a system that calculates an aircraft's weight and balance before departure. Airlines use these calculations to account for passengers, baggage and cargo, ensuring that an aircraft remains within the limits required for safe operation. Delta said its teams initially relied on manual procedures to get flights airborne while engineers worked to restore the automated system. The airline later confirmed that the system was operational again, although delays continued as it worked through the disruption.
The Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) issued a ground stop lasting about an hour for some flights travelling to and from Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport, Delta's main hub. The restriction was subsequently lifted, with the FAA clarifying that the disruption was not caused by its air traffic control systems. An FAA document states that aircraft must remain within prescribed weight and balance limits, as exceeding them can compromise structural integrity and affect flight safety.
Around 2,000 Flights Delayed Before Thanksgiving
According to flight-tracking website FlightAware, around 58 per cent of Delta's flights, or approximately 2,000, were delayed by Sunday evening. Around 3 per cent of the airline's flights were cancelled. At Atlanta airport, 58 per cent of departing flights and about half of arriving flights were delayed. Delta said approximately 70 per cent of the delays and cancellations recorded by FlightAware were connected to the automation failure, while the remainder were attributed to bad weather.
Delta apologised to passengers, saying it was rebooking travellers and arranging meals and hotel accommodation where necessary. The airline also said it was offering refunds for cancelled flights. The disruption came as US airports prepared for the Thanksgiving travel period, one of the busiest times of the year. Officials at Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport expect more than four million passengers to pass through the airport over the holiday period.
The incident follows a series of technology-related disruptions to US air travel. On November 13, a malfunction in the FAA's network triggered a nationwide ground stop lasting more than four hours, the longest such halt in 25 years, according to AP. United Airlines also experienced a system outage days later, forcing it to delay departing flights. The latest disruption has added to concerns about the reliability of systems underpinning airline operations during a particularly busy travel period.