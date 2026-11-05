Cruz Says Republicans Failed To Address Economic Concerns

In his statement, Cruz argued that the election result was driven less by turnout than by voters' dissatisfaction with the party's record. Citing Kansas exit-poll figures, he said 30.6 per cent of voters identified the cost of living, energy and groceries as their leading concern, followed by corruption at 18.5 per cent and the cost of the Iran war at 10.1 per cent. These figures were presented by Cruz; the underlying poll and its methodology were not identified in the statement.