Ted Cruz blamed the Iran war, rising living costs and Republicans' failure to address household financial pressures for the party's losses in the 2026 midterms.
Democrats won control of both chambers of Congress and flipped at least seven Republican-held Senate seats, including in traditionally Republican states.
Cruz called on Republicans to rebuild support among working-class voters, young people, farmers, rural communities and Hispanic voters, while warning of congressional investigations and policy clashes under Democratic control.
US Senator Ted Cruz has blamed rising living costs, the prolonged war with Iran and the Republican Party’s failure to address voters’ economic concerns for the party’s losses in the 2026 midterm elections, describing the result as a “blue tsunami” and a “Watergate-level repudiation”. In a lengthy statement posted on November 5, Cruz said Republican, Libertarian and independent voters had turned against the party’s candidates, helping Democrats take control of both chambers of Congress. He called the outcome a moment of reckoning for Republicans and said the party needed to rebuild its appeal among working-class voters, young people, farmers and Hispanic communities.
Cruz's remarks followed a sweeping Democratic victory in which the party gained at least seven Republican-held Senate seats, including in Texas, Kansas, Iowa, North Carolina and South Carolina. Democrats also won control of the House, ending unified Republican control of Congress for the final two years of President Donald Trump's term.
Cruz Says Republicans Failed To Address Economic Concerns
In his statement, Cruz argued that the election result was driven less by turnout than by voters' dissatisfaction with the party's record. Citing Kansas exit-poll figures, he said 30.6 per cent of voters identified the cost of living, energy and groceries as their leading concern, followed by corruption at 18.5 per cent and the cost of the Iran war at 10.1 per cent. These figures were presented by Cruz; the underlying poll and its methodology were not identified in the statement.
He also pointed to financial pressures on households, citing figures on buy-now-pay-later purchases for groceries, home repossessions, retirement-account withdrawals and paid plasma donations. Cruz argued that strong stock-market performance and other favourable economic indicators had obscured the difficulties faced by families struggling with everyday expenses. The figures in his statement were not independently documented in the post.
Cruz also criticised the administration's tariffs and the war with Iran, saying both had contributed to higher costs. He argued that the conflict, which began with US-Israeli strikes on Iran in February, had continued for too long and should have been brought to a close earlier. The war and higher energy costs were also identified by the Associated Press as factors behind voter dissatisfaction.
Texas Defeat And Republican Rebuilding
Cruz singled out Texas as one of the most consequential setbacks, after Democrats won the governor's race, the US Senate contest and other statewide executive elections. Democrat Gina Hinojosa defeated incumbent Republican Greg Abbott, while James Talarico defeated Republican Ken Paxton in the Senate race. Hinojosa's victory ended more than three decades of Republican control of the governorship.
Cruz said Republicans needed to reconnect with blue-collar workers, young voters, farmers, rural communities and Hispanic voters. He also pledged to work with incoming Democratic officials on issues such as flood relief while opposing policies he believes would raise taxes or hurt businesses. He congratulated Talarico on his victory and said he looked forward to working with him on issues affecting Texas.
The senator warned that Democrats would pursue investigations into Trump and his administration after taking control of Congress. He also predicted clashes over taxation, energy, immigration and artificial intelligence investment. Democrats, meanwhile, have said their priorities include lowering living costs, addressing healthcare and scrutinising the administration.