Mahhi Vij Breaks Silence On Divorce Rumours With Jay Bhanushali

Mahhi Vij has finally reacted to the ongoing divorce rumours with Jay Bhanushali. Here's what she said.

Jay Bhanushali, Mahhi Vij divorce rumours
Mahhi Vij on divorce rumours with Jay Bhanushali Photo: Instagram/Jay Bhanushali
  • Jay Bhanushali and Mahhi Vij are reportedly getting divorced after being married for 14 years

  • Mahhi Vij has reacted to the divorce rumours

  • Reports claim that they had filed for divorce a few months back and have been living separately for some time now

There have been ongoing rumours that popular television couple Jay Bhanushali and Mahhi Vij have headed for divorce after being married for 14 years. According to a report in Hindustan Times, they had filed for divorce a few months back and have been living separately for some time now. Mahhi has finally broken her silence on divorce reports. Here's what she said.

Mahhi Vij reacts to divorce rumours with Jay Bhanushali

An Instagram page shared a post of Jay and Mahhi's divorce and captioned it with, “It’s Over? After 14 years of marriage Jay Bhanushali and Mahhi Vij heading for a divorce, Sources confirmed that the divorce papers were signed and finalised between July and August 2025. The custody of their three children has also been decided."

Reacting to it, Mahhi commented, "Don’t post false narratives," and warned of taking legal action against it.

Here's Mahhi's comment.

Mahhi Vij on divorce rumours
Mahhi Vij on divorce rumours
Jay and Mahhi's divorce rumours

Jay and Mahhi’s divorce rumours started doing the rounds in July, and back then, the actress said that she didn't feel to clarify. Now, according to a report in Hindustan Times, the couple filed for divorce a few months ago, and they even signed the divorce papers and finalised it in July-August 2025. The report also stated that they are now deciding on the custody of their kids.

The portal quoted a source saying, "Much was tried, but nothing changed. Separation happened a long time ago. They filed for divorce a couple of months back. The papers have been signed and finalised in July-August, and the custody of the kids has also been decided upon."

The report further claimed that Mahhi has "trust issues" with Jay, and it's one of the reasons for their troubled marriage.

Mahhi and Jay got married in 2011. They are parents to three children – daughter Tara, and foster children Rajveer and Khushi.

