Salman Khan Shares His Wish To Become Father, Aamir Khan Opens Up About Divorce On Two Much With Kajol And Twinkle

Salman Khan and Aamir Khan will appear on the first episode of Two Much With Kajol And Twinkle, which is all set to premiere on Prime Video on September 25.

Salman Khan, Aamir Khan, Kajol and Twinkle
Salman Khan and Aamir Khan appear on Prime Video's Two Much with Kajol and Twinkle Photo: Specially arranged
  • Aamir Khan and Salman Khan will grace the first episode of Two Much hosted by Kajol and Twinkle Khanna

  • Both Khans will share funny moments and make heartfelt revelations

  • It will premiere on Prime Video on September 25

Actors Kajol and Twinkle Khanna are hosting their first show together on Prime Video. The show is titled Two Much and the first episode stars the iconic Amar-Prem, Aamir Khan and Salman Khan. Fans might have to wait for their reunion in a film, but they can see both the stars sharing the same couch on the show where they share funny moments and make heartfelt revelations.

The show is all set to premiere on Thursday, September 25, and it promises to be packed with many heartwarming moments. On the show, Aamir admits that he was judgmental towards Salman. The latter expresses his desire to embrace fatherhood.

Salman also recalls how he and Aamir apparently went to school together, but he barely remembers it.

Aamir reveals his first meet with Salman when the latter visited his place for dinner and how they formed a bond. “Actually, I think it happened when I went through my divorce with Reena. You remember? You had come over for dinner, and that’s when Salman and I first actually connected properly. Because before that I used to feel ki bhai time pe nahi aata, humko bohot problem hoti thi, Andaz Apna Apna mein (I used to feel he doesn’t come on time, we often faced problems during the shooting of Andaz Apna Apna)," says Aamir.

The Sitaare Zameen Par actor also confesses, “I want to say something. Salman mein bohot judgemental tha yaar, shuru shuru mein na. I was very hard as a person.”

Salman also opens up about his past relationships. He says, “When a partner grows more than the other partner, that is when the differences start coming in; that’s when the insecurity starts setting in, so they both need to grow together. Both need to get off each other’s backs. I believe that.”

When Aamir asks Salman about his relationships, the Sikandar star says, “Yaar nahi jama toh nahi jama. (If it didn’t work, it just didn’t work out.) If there is anyone to blame, I am the one to blame.”

He also shares that he will have children one day, and adds, "It’s just that eventually one will have kids, but let’s see."

Two Much with Kajol and Twinkle is produced by Banijay Asia. New episodes will premiere every Thursday on Prime Video.

