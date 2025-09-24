Netflix's highly anticipated series Alice in Borderland Season 3 is all set to return after a gap of three years. The popular Japanese series, based on Haro Aso’s popular manga, has been maintaining the audience's attention and interest, with its survival games and shocking twists and turns. The final season of Alice in Borderland will bring Ryohei Arisu and Yuzuha Usagi’s deadly journey of games to a conclusion, which is expected to be more deadly and gory.