The third instalment of Netflix's popular show Alice in Borderland is returning to Netflix after three years
Kento Yamazaki and Tao Tsuchiya are reprising their respective roles as Ryohei Arisu and Yuzuha Usagi
Here are the details of the release date, time, cast and plot of the Japanese thriller series
Netflix's highly anticipated series Alice in Borderland Season 3 is all set to return after a gap of three years. The popular Japanese series, based on Haro Aso’s popular manga, has been maintaining the audience's attention and interest, with its survival games and shocking twists and turns. The final season of Alice in Borderland will bring Ryohei Arisu and Yuzuha Usagi’s deadly journey of games to a conclusion, which is expected to be more deadly and gory.
Fans around the world have been waiting with bated breath to watch the finale season of the most-loved show, which had a cliffhanger climax on season 2. Check out Alice in Borderland 3 OTT release date, time, cast, plot and other details here.
Alice in Borderland season 3 release date and time
Alice in Borderland Season 3 will arrive on OTT giant Netflix on September 25, 2025. It will be out at 12:00 AM PT.
Here are the timings in different regions
United States: 12:00 AM PT / 3:00 AM ET
United Kingdom: 8:00 AM BST
India: 12:30 PM IST
Philippines: 3:00 PM PHT
Australia: 5:00 PM AEST
Alice in Borderland 3 Plot
As per Netflix, the official synopsis of season 3 reads: "After Usagi is abducted and left unconscious by a mysterious scholar obsessed with the afterlife, Arisu returns to the perilous "Borderland" to save her. Teaming up with new players, they must face the yet-unseen "Joker" stage in a desperate bid to find a way back to their original world."
The first season was released in 2020, followed by the second season in 2022. The third season of Alice in Borderland returns with even higher stakes, with the most impactful and deadly games.
Here's the trailer for Alice in Borderland 3
Alice in Borderland 3 cast
The show stars Kento Yamazaki, Tao Tsuchiya, Hayato Isomura, Ayaka Miyoshi, Katsuya Maiguma, Koji Ohkura, Risa Sudou, Hiroyuki Ikeuchi, Tina Tamashiro, Kotaro Daigo, Hyunri, Sakura Kiryu, Yugo Mikawa, Joey Iwanaga, Akana Ikeda, and Kento Kaku. It is directed by Shinsuke Sato, with screenplay by Yasuko Kuramitsu and Sato.