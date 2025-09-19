Mahavatar Narsimha OTT Release: When And Where To Watch Ashwin Kumar’s Animated Mythological Epic

Mahavatar Narsimha OTT Release: Director Ashwin Kumar’s blockbuster is currently streaming on Netflix.

O
Outlook Entertainment Desk
Curated by: Garima Das
Updated on:
Updated on:
Mahavatar Narsimha OTT
Mahavatar Narsimha OTT release date and platform Photo: X
info_icon
Summary
Summary of this article

  • Mahavatar Narsimha, the first film in the Mahavatar Cinematic Universe, has made its OTT debut on Netflix on September 19

  • Ashwin Kumar-directed mythological epic tells the story of Prahlad and Lord Narsimha's victory over evil

  • It had a theatrical release on July 25 and grossed over Rs 300 crore

Director Ashwin Kumar’s animated mythological epic Mahavatar Narsimha has made its OTT debut after a successful theatrical run. The Pan-India film was released in theatres on July 25, in both 2D and 3D formats in multiple languages, including Hindi, Telugu, Tamil, Malayalam and Kannada. Those who missed the epic in theatres can now witness it on OTT.

When and where to watch Mahavatar Narsimha on OTT

The animated film has started streaming on the OTT giant Netflix on September 19 from 12:30 pm onwards. The streamer shared a poster of the film on its Instagram handle and captioned it, "Bhakti shakti ka roop legi 💥 Aa rahein hai Mahavatar Narsimha 🦁💫Watch Mahavatar Narsimha, out 19 September, 12:30 PM, on Netflix."

It is available in Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Kannada and Malayalam.

Mahavatar Narsimha crosses Rs 100 crore mark on Day 12 - X
Mahavatar Narsimha Breaches Rs 100 Crore Mark; Becomes First Indian Animated Movie To Enter The Coveted Club

BY Outlook Entertainment Desk

Mahavatar Narsimha box office collection

The Hindi version of Mahavatar Narsimha performed better than the other languages since Day 1. Jointly produced by Hombale Films and Ashwin's Kleem Productions, it surprised everyone with its phenomenal box office collections, and gave a tough competition to films like Saiyaara, Son of Sardaar 2 and Dhadak 2. In 12 days, it managed to enter the Rs 100 crore club at the Indian box office, becoming the first Indian animated film to achieve the milestone.

Related Content
Related Content

The epic drama crossed the Rs 300 crore club at the worldwide box office.

OTT and theatrical releases of the week - IMDb
OTT And Theatrical Releases This Week (September 15-21): The Bads Of Bollywood, Jolly LLB 3, Nishaanchi And More

BY Garima Das

About Mahavatar Narsimha 

It is based on the story of Prahlad, an ardent devotee of Lord Vishnu. The film shows how Lord Vishnu’s half-man, half-lion avatar Narsimha protects Prahlad and defeats the demon king Hiranyakashipu.

It is the first instalment of the seven-part Mahavatar Cinematic Universe, inspired by the ten avatars of Lord Vishnu.

Published At:
SUBSCRIBE
Tags

Click/Scan to Subscribe

qr-code

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

MORE FROM THE AUTHOR

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

×

Today Sports News

Cricket News

  1. Sri Lanka Vs Afghanistan, Asia Cup T20: Unhappy Rashid Khan Says He 'Expected Lot More' From Team

  2. 'No Handshake' Controversy: Andy Pycroft Was Told Four Minutes Before IND Vs PAK Toss - Report

  3. Asia Cup 2025: ICC Could Punish PCB After Andy Pycroft Row For Multiple Violations And Misconduct - Report

  4. Ravichandran Ashwin At Hong Kong Sixes: Spin Legend 'Thrilled' To Join Team India

  5. Zimbabwe Vs Namibia, 3rd T20I: Jan Frylinck Scores 3rd Fastest Fifty As NAM Beat ZIM By 28 Runs

Football News

  1. Bayern Munich 4-0 Tottenham Highlights, Club Friendlies: Kane, Coman Shine In Die Roten’s Pre-Season Rout Of Spurs

  2. Panathinaikos 0-0 Shakhtar Donetsk Highlights, UEFA Europa League Qualifiers: Goalless First Leg In Athens

  3. Ballon D’Or 2025: Complete List Of Awards And Nominees

  4. Durand Cup 2025: NEROCA FC And Indian Navy Share Spoils In Goalless Draw

  5. Premier League Transfers: Burnley Sign Leslie Ugochukwu From Chelsea For £23m

Tennis News

  1. Billie Jean King Cup 2025: Jessica Pegula, Taylor Townsend Lead USA To Doubles Semi-Final

  2. Laver Cup 2025: Watching Carlos Alcaraz Is 'A Real Treat', Says Roger Federer

  3. Guadalajara Open 2025: Iva Jovic Becomes Youngest American To Win WTA Title Since Coco Gauff

  4. Beatriz Haddad Maia Stunned In Sao Paolo; Jelena Ostapenko Suffers Shock Exits At Guadalajara Open

  5. India Vs Switzerland, Davis Cup: Debutant Dhakshineshwar Suresh, Sumit Nagal Hand IND 2-0 Lead

Badminton News

  1. PV Sindhu Vs An Se Young, China Masters 2025: Indian Shuttler Suffers Straight-Game Loss In Quarter-Final

  2. PV Sindhu Vs Pornpawee Chochuwong, China Masters 2025: Indian Shuttler Sails Into Quarter-Finals

  3. Satwik-Chirag Vs Chiu-Wang Live Streaming, China Masters 2025: When, Where To Watch Round Of 16 Clash

  4. Satwik-Chirag Vs Arif-Yap, China Masters 2025: Indian Pair Enter Last 16 With Straight-Game Win

  5. PV Sindhu Vs Julie Dawall Jakobsen, China Masters 2025: Indian Shuttler Wins In Straight Games

Trending Stories

National News

  1. Rahul Gandhi Accuses Election Commission Of Shielding Centralised Voter Deletions

  2. Bihar Election Alliance: Together Inside, Frays Outside

  3. Day In Pics: September 18, 2025

  4. PILs Challenging Maratha Quota Dismissed; Bombay HC Says Petitioners Not Directly Affected

  5. UK-Based NRI Accused of Orchestrating Murder of 71-Year-Old Indian American Woman in Ludhiana

Entertainment News

  1. Are We Really Free? | 11 Films To Watch This Independence Day

  2. 96 Years Of Kishore Kumar & His Evergreen Freedom In Comic Despair

  3. A Decade Of Masaan: Transgressive Love Amidst The Crumbling Facade Of Culture

  4. Watch | Can Met Gala Truly Celebrate Black Style Without Reckoning With Fashion's Past?

  5. Met Gala Through The Years: A Visual History Of Fashion’s Biggest Night

US News

  1. US Vetoes Security Council Resolution Demanding Immediate Gaza Ceasefire, Hostage Release

  2. Trump Asks Britain To Call Out Military To Control Its Borders

  3. Trump Claims Credit for India-Pakistan Ceasefire Again, Calls It One of Seven Conflicts He Settled

  4. Jimmy Kimmel Taken Off Air Over Charlie Kirk Comments, ‘Kimmel Has Zero Talent’, Says Trump

  5. Trump Meets King Charles Amid 'Dump Trump' Chants On London Streets

World News

  1. UK Deports First Migrant Under New Immigration Treaty : Indian National Sent Back to France

  2. India, EU Aim to Finalise Free Trade Deal by December, Says Modi After Talks with European Commission President

  3. Trump’s State Visit To UK Blends Royal Pageantry And Protests

  4. The ‘Martyrdom’ of Charlie Kirk: How Culture Wars Erode Democracy

  5. Trump Claims Credit for India-Pakistan Ceasefire Again, Calls It One of Seven Conflicts He Settled

Latest Stories

  1. Tamil Actor-Comedian Robo Shankar Passes Away At 46: Kamal Haasan, Vijay Sethupathi, Karthi Pay Heartfelt Tributes

  2. Indian Techie Shot Dead By Police In Santa Clara Following Alleged Roommate Altercation

  3. Maharashtra Weather Alert: Yellow Alert for 14 Districts, Heavy Rains Continue

  4. Maharashtra Government Makes E-KYC Mandatory For Ladki Bahin Beneficiaries

  5. Delhi-NCR Weather Forecast: Light Rain Expected with Rising Temperatures

  6. Trump Says He Is 'Very Close' To India and Modi

  7. Nishaanchi Review | A Small-Town Masala Carnival From Kashyap’s Filmy Heart

  8. Magnitude 6.1 Earthquake Strikes Papua, Indonesia; Buildings And Bridge Damaged