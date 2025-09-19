Mahavatar Narsimha OTT Release: When And Where To Watch Ashwin Kumar’s Animated Mythological Epic

Mahavatar Narsimha box office collection

The Hindi version of Mahavatar Narsimha performed better than the other languages since Day 1. Jointly produced by Hombale Films and Ashwin's Kleem Productions, it surprised everyone with its phenomenal box office collections, and gave a tough competition to films like Saiyaara, Son of Sardaar 2 and Dhadak 2. In 12 days, it managed to enter the Rs 100 crore club at the Indian box office, becoming the first Indian animated film to achieve the milestone.