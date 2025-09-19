Mahavatar Narsimha OTT Release: When And Where To Watch Ashwin Kumar’s Animated Mythological Epic

Mahavatar Narsimha, the first film in the Mahavatar Cinematic Universe, has made its OTT debut on Netflix on September 19
Ashwin Kumar-directed mythological epic tells the story of Prahlad and Lord Narsimha's victory over evil
It had a theatrical release on July 25 and grossed over Rs 300 crore
Director Ashwin Kumar’s animated mythological epic Mahavatar Narsimha has made its OTT debut after a successful theatrical run. The Pan-India film was released in theatres on July 25, in both 2D and 3D formats in multiple languages, including Hindi, Telugu, Tamil, Malayalam and Kannada. Those who missed the epic in theatres can now witness it on OTT.
When and where to watch Mahavatar Narsimha on OTT
The animated film has started streaming on the OTT giant Netflix on September 19 from 12:30 pm onwards. The streamer shared a poster of the film on its Instagram handle and captioned it, "Bhakti shakti ka roop legi 💥 Aa rahein hai Mahavatar Narsimha 🦁💫Watch Mahavatar Narsimha, out 19 September, 12:30 PM, on Netflix."
It is available in Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Kannada and Malayalam.
Mahavatar Narsimha box office collection
The Hindi version of Mahavatar Narsimha performed better than the other languages since Day 1. Jointly produced by Hombale Films and Ashwin's Kleem Productions, it surprised everyone with its phenomenal box office collections, and gave a tough competition to films like Saiyaara, Son of Sardaar 2 and Dhadak 2. In 12 days, it managed to enter the Rs 100 crore club at the Indian box office, becoming the first Indian animated film to achieve the milestone.
The epic drama crossed the Rs 300 crore club at the worldwide box office.
About Mahavatar Narsimha
It is based on the story of Prahlad, an ardent devotee of Lord Vishnu. The film shows how Lord Vishnu’s half-man, half-lion avatar Narsimha protects Prahlad and defeats the demon king Hiranyakashipu.
It is the first instalment of the seven-part Mahavatar Cinematic Universe, inspired by the ten avatars of Lord Vishnu.