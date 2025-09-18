OTT And Theatrical Releases This Week (September 15-21): The Bads Of Bollywood, Jolly LLB 3, Nishaanchi And More

Like last week, this week is also filled with some exciting OTT and theatrical releases to keep the entertainment going. From The Bads of Bollywood, The Trial Season 2, Sinners, to Jolly LLB 3, and Nishaanchi, this week's offerings include everything from satirical action comedy, thrilling actioners to courtroom dramas. Have a look at the list of OTT and theatrical releases you can enjoy this week.