OTT And Theatrical Releases This Week (September 15-21): The Bads Of Bollywood, Jolly LLB 3, Nishaanchi And More

From The Bads of Bollywood, The Trial 2, Sinners, to Jolly LLB 3, and Nishaanchi, here is the list of new OTT and theatrical releases you can watch this week.

OTT and theatrical releases of the week
OTT and theatrical releases of the week Photo: IMDb
Like last week, this week is also filled with some exciting OTT and theatrical releases to keep the entertainment going. From The Bads of Bollywood, The Trial Season 2, Sinners, to Jolly LLB 3, and Nishaanchi, this week's offerings include everything from satirical action comedy, thrilling actioners to courtroom dramas. Have a look at the list of OTT and theatrical releases you can enjoy this week.

OTT releases this week (September 15-21)

1670 Season 2 - September 17 (Netflix)

The Polish mockumentary satirical comedy series is about Jan Paweł (Bartłomiej Topa), who makes an effort to become the most famous person in Poland amidst clashes with peasants.

Gen V Season 2 - September 17 (Amazon Prime Video)

The new season is a spin-off of the satirical superhero series The Boys. It starts from where the previous season ended. Students continue to explore the mysterious Project Odessa, and it also shows how Marie becomes so powerful. Jaz Sinclair, Lizze Broadway, Maddie Phillips, London Thor, Derek Luh, and Asa Germann are reprising their roles from the previous season.

The Bads of Bollywood - September 18 (Netflix)

This Netflix series marks Aryan Khan's directorial debut. It is about an ambitious outsider's journey and struggle in the world of Bollywood, and how he and his friends navigate the good, bad, and ugly sides of the glitzy and chaotic industry. The show stars Lakshya Lalwani, Sahher Bambba, Bobby Deol, Raghav Juyal, Mona Singh, Gautami Kapoor, Manoj Pahwa, Rajat Bedi, and Manish Chaudhari, among others. It also has special cameo appearances by A-listers, including Shah Rukh Khan, Salman Khan and Aamir Khan.

The Ba***ds of Bollywood Still - Youtube
The Ba***ds Of Bollywood Review | Aryan Khan's Satire On Industry Glitz Bursts With Masala And Chaos

BY Debiparna Chakraborty

Black Rabbit - September 18 (Netflix)

Set in Manhattan, it follows the life of a successful restaurateur whose life turns upside down upon the arrival of his brother, who threatens to reveal some secrets of the former's life. It stars Jude Law and Jason Bateman in key roles.

Sinners - September 18 (JioHotstar)

The supernatural horror movie is about criminal twin brothers who return to their hometown, leaving behind their troubled past. They want to start afresh but face an evil force that causes trouble in their lives.

The Trial Season 2 - September 19 (JioHotstar)

Theatrical releases this week - September 19

Nishaanchi

Set in early‑2000s Uttar Pradesh, Amazon MGM Studios’ Nishaanchi follows twin brothers Babloo and Dabloo, mirror images who take very different paths. Marking Aaishvary Thackeray’s dynamic double-role debut, the film also stars Vedika Pinto, Monika Panwar, Mohammed Zeeshan Ayyub, and Kumud Mishra. Produced by Ajay Rai and Ranjan Singh under Jar Pictures with Flip Films, the Anurag Kashyap-directed film releases in theatres this Friday.

Jolly LLB 3

Jolly LLB 3 stars Akshay Kumar and Arshad Warsi in lead roles. The film also features Amrita Rao, Huma Qureshi, Saurabh Shukla, Boman Irani, and Annu Kapoor. Lawyers Jolly Mishra and Jolly Tyagi are locking horns in the courtroom drama, packed with wit, twists, humour and heartfelt chaos.

Ajey: The Untold Story of a Yogi

Ajey: The Untold Story of a Yogi is a biographical drama based on Shantanu Gupta’s The Monk Who Became Chief Minister. Directed by Ravindra Gautam, the film stars Paresh Rawal, Dinesh Lal Yadav (Nirahua), Anant Joshi, Pawan Malhotra, Ajay Mengi, Rajesh Khattar, Garima Vikrant Singh, Sarwar Ahuja, Bhagwan Tiwari, Javed Khan King, and Jatin Negi.

Afterburn

Afterburn is based on the Red 5 Comics series by Scott Chitwood, Paul Ens, and Wayne Nichols. Directed by J.J. Perry, the post-apocalyptic action film is set a decade after a solar flare devastates Earth’s technology. It stars Dave Bautista, Samuel L. Jackson, Olga Kurylenko, and Kristofer Hivju.

Him

Him, directed by Justin Tipping, stars Julia Fox, Marlon Wayans, Tyriq Withers, Tim Heidecker, and Jim Jefferies. The horror-thriller is about the story of a young football player who trains under a near-retired quarterback, and soon confronts horrifying and blood-chilling challenges.

A Big Bold Beautiful Journey

A Big Bold Beautiful Journey stars Margot Robbie and Colin Farrell. Directed by Kogonada, it revolves around two strangers Sarah and David, who meet at a friend’s wedding, and embark on a magical journey where they come across important moments from their pasts.

Room No- 111, Beauty, Ilanti Cinema Meereppudu Chusundaru, Shakthi Thirumagan, and Mirage are some of the other theatrical releases of the week.

Published At:
