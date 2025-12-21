Thiago Silva Returns To Europe At 41 After Sealing Porto Transfer

Thiago Silva has returned to European football at the age of 41 after signing for Porto until the end of the 2025-26 season, ending his Fluminense spell early as he targets one final FIFA World Cup appearance next summer

Thiago Silva seals Porto transfer Europe comeback
File photo of Thiago Silva in action for Fluminense.
  • Silva has rejoined Porto more than 20 years after his first spell with the club’s reserve side

  • The Brazilian defender arrives with 31 major trophies, including a Champions League title

  • Porto’s new signing could make his second debut on Monday against Alverca

At the age of 41, Thiago Silva is back on the European stage after signing for Primeira Liga giants Porto on Friday. 

Silva has signed a deal with the club until the end of the 2025-26 season after terminating his contract with Fluminense six months early. 

He was linked with a return to Chelsea, with a move to European football believed to have materialised because of Silva's intention to play at the World Cup next summer.

The Brazilian returns to the club whose colours he represented in 2004-05, albeit in the reserve team, making 14 appearances for Porto B before transferring to Dynamo Moscow.

"I'm here to announce my return to the Dragons and to say how happy and flattered I am by this opportunity," Silva said.

"I'm super motivated. I hope I can help in the best way possible. 

"I would like to thank our president, Andre Villas-Boas, for the opportunity and our coach, Francesco Farioli, as well, and say how eager I am to wear these colours again.

"I count on your support, and I hope to see you at the Dragao."

Silva arrives at Porto with 31 trophies to his name, one of which came at the Estadio do Dragao in 2021, when he lifted the Champions League with Chelsea. 

The defender spent eight successful years with Paris Saint-Germain between 2012 and 2020, before making 155 appearances in all competitions for the Blues. 

He then returned to his homeland for a second stint with Fluminense, leading them out at the Club World Cup over the summer. 

Silva's first appearance for his new team could come this Monday, with Porto taking on Alverca in the league as they look to increase their five-point lead at the summit.

