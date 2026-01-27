PSG Confirm Signing Midfield Prodigy Dro Fernandez From Barcelona

Dro Fernandez joined PSG on four-and-a-half-year contract after rejecting a contract offer from Barcelona
The French champions are reported to have paid €8m for the academy graduate
Barcelona president Joan Laporta described the departure as “unpleasant situation”
Dro Fernandez has completed his move from Barcelona to Paris Saint-Germain.
European champions PSG have been linked with a move for the 18-year-old throughout the January transfer window.
The midfielder put pen to paper on a four-and-a-half-year deal in Paris on Monday.
Dro made his first-team debut for Barca in September, having come through their famed academy.
However, he rejected a contract offer and PSG have pounced, paying a reported transfer fee of €8m.
Barca president Joan Laporta told Catalan radio: "It’s an unpleasant situation. We had agreed a new situation with Dro for when he turned 18, and surprisingly his agent informed us that he couldn’t fulfil what had been agreed."