Bigg Boss : Love Gill’s Team Slams Double Standards After Rohit Shetty Call-Out

Rohit Shetty Questions The Intimacy

The confrontation ensues a tense moment on Bigg Boss' Weekend Ka Vaar, where Rohit Shetty grilled Love about her relationship with Scout. When she claimed he was like a brother, Rohit called out their questionable physical boundary. He pointed directly to Scout giving her foot, hand, and neck massages. He warned her that having him rub her calves and back looks bad on camera. Though Scout tried to brush it off by noting he does the same for Mahhi Vij, Rohit rubbished the excuse, cautioning him that their intimacy is coming across poorly to viewers.