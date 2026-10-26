Bigg Boss : Love Gill’s Team Slams Double Standards After Rohit Shetty Call-Out

Bigg Boss 20 contestants Love Gill and ScoutOp have been called out by Rohit Shetty over their visible physical closeness.
Gill stated that she has seen ScoutOp as a brother from the first day.
Gill lashed out at the scrutiny that especially tails women.
After clashes on Bigg Boss 20 with host Rohit Shetty and ScoutOP's girlfriend Kaashvi Hiranandani, contestant Love Gill’s team put a scathing Instagram statement denouncing the severe online hate as a "public execution of her character." The team fiercely called out double standards that label women "calculated temptress" while treating a grown man as a victim.
The statement insisted, "Imagine being a mother, sitting at home, helpless as you watch the world ruthlessly vilify the daughter you raised. Imagine watching her take the blame for a man’s uncurbed emotions, while opportunistic influencers and clout-chasers turn her pain into content for likes, views, and headlines. Have we completely stripped away our humanity? Do we even care what happens to a soul when it’s thrown under the bus so brutally?"
Rohit Shetty Questions The Intimacy
The confrontation ensues a tense moment on Bigg Boss' Weekend Ka Vaar, where Rohit Shetty grilled Love about her relationship with Scout. When she claimed he was like a brother, Rohit called out their questionable physical boundary. He pointed directly to Scout giving her foot, hand, and neck massages. He warned her that having him rub her calves and back looks bad on camera. Though Scout tried to brush it off by noting he does the same for Mahhi Vij, Rohit rubbished the excuse, cautioning him that their intimacy is coming across poorly to viewers.
Since the very beginning, Scout and Love have been a strong unit along with Aamrapali Dubey, Yung DSA and Aasif Khan.. However, as Scout, Love, and Yung grew tighter, their aggressive game plans and playful banter quickly led to them being tagged the house's "bully gang." The dynamic shifted even further amid growing tidings that both Scout and Yung harbor romantic feelings for Love. At one point, Aamrapali attacked trio for sharing a single couch, warning that it came off poorly on TV. Another moment saw Scout using his feet to touch Love while she relaxed on the sofa.
The situation even reached host Salman Khan during a prior Weekend Ka Vaar, where he asked Love about whether she found such physical contact acceptable from someone she claims as a "brother". She said she was fine with it. Recently, their closeness reached new heights as Scout gave her hand and foot massages, and Love embraced him warmly after a captaincy nomination decision. Yet, both maintain that their connection is strictly non-romantic.
Bigg Boss 20 streams daily on JioHotstar at 9:00 PM and broadcasts on Colors TV at 10:30 PM.