Prince William dropped by at Karan Johar's Dharma Productions.
Kareena Kapoor Khan and Saif Ali Khan also welcomed him.
The Prince was greeted by dance performances set to Johar's Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham's iconic songs.
During his Wednesday visit to Karan Johar’s Dharma Productions, Prince William was treated to a quintessential Bollywood welcome complete with royal royalty, star power, and pure cinematic nostalgia. Flanked by Karan Johar alongside Kareena Kapoor Khan and Saif Ali Khan, the Prince of Wales was welcomed by fanfare and exulting atmosphere as dancers performed to beloved tracks from Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham, including a lively tribute to Kareena's iconic number "Bole Chudiyan."
Karan Johar On Prince William's Visit
Driving the expanding international footprint of Indian cinema, Karan Johar beamed over the royal visit, mentioning: "It was absolutely amazing, such a privilege and honour to have His Royal Highness Prince William visit Dharma Productions. He was gracious and kind, and spoke extensively about the potential of Indian cinema and how cinema across all Indian languages is loved worldwide. It was wonderful interacting with such a warm individual."
During a 45-minute stop at Dharma Productions soundtracked by the iconic tunes of Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham, Prince William linked British royalty and Bollywood glitz, bolstered by the presence of Kareena Kapoor and Saif Ali Khan.
The visit came in the wake of Karan Johar’s turn hosting the Prince-founded Earthshot Prize Awards in Mumbai on November 17, and served as a high-profile discussion on expanding cross-border collaborations between Indian and UK film industries. The unexpected studio stop is included in the royal's three-day itinerary spanning Mumbai and New Delhi.
Marking Princess Catherine’s first joint international tour with Prince William since 2022, their Mumbai itinerary began on Monday with a vibrant mix of local culture and climate diplomacy. The royals hit the ground running by playing gully cricket alongside legend Sachin Tendulkar at Ballard Estate, riding the Mumbai Metro, and attending the Earthshot Prize Impact Assembly, cementing an environmental mission launched by William in 2020 to champion global ecological solutions.