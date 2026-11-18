Karan Johar On Prince William's Visit

Driving the expanding international footprint of Indian cinema, Karan Johar beamed over the royal visit, mentioning: "It was absolutely amazing, such a privilege and honour to have His Royal Highness Prince William visit Dharma Productions. He was gracious and kind, and spoke extensively about the potential of Indian cinema and how cinema across all Indian languages is loved worldwide. It was wonderful interacting with such a warm individual."