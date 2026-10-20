"They manipulate you into these things. They put you together in dump situations, in jail together, so again you are sympathising with each other over your misery. All these experiences build fake emotions in you which are not really yours. The emotions that have been built up are because of the experiences you have had together, which, again, you didn’t choose to have. These are the situations determined by the people controlling the game show. These are the things I realised later," she said.