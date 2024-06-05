Tanishaa Mukerji On Constant Comparisons With Sister Kajol: These Things Don’t Bother Me

Actress Tanishaa Mukerji who made her acting debut with the 2003 film 'Sssshhh' is not as successful as her sister Kajol or her mother Tanuja. She has always been subjected to comparison by the media and the audiences, with her elder sister Kajol.
In an interview with Indian Express, Tanishaa opened up about the constant comparisons between her and her sister. She said that it does not bother her and added, ''I can’t look at my sister and me and compare. I don’t even compare myself to other actors, why will I compare myself to my sister?''
Tanishaa believes that every actor and star has their own journey and she admits that her career was not as good as her sister's. Tanishaa also shared that Kajol started her career when she was 16 and she got so much privilege because her sister was in the industry. She further thanked Kajol for giving her whatever she needed.
''At the end of the day, I had a very comfortable career. I didn’t have to work. So from that aspect, I never compare. I think the world loves to keep comparing, I don’t live in that space,'' added Tanishaa.
The former 'Bigg Boss' contestant also said that Kajol who took several responsibilities quite early in her life is stricter than their mother Tanuja. She said she and her mother are like friends and her sister is like her mother. ''She is like all our mothers. She is the strict one, full mummy,” said Tanishaa.
On the work front, Tanishaa was recently seen in a film, 'Luv You Shankar' with Shreyas Talpade. She will be next seen in a Marathi film 'Veer Murarbaji' which is a historical drama directed by Ajay Arekar. Kajol, on the other hand, will be seen in a horror film, 'Maa'. She also has 'Do Patti' and Dharma Productions' 'Sarzameen' with Ibrahim Ali Khan and Prithviraj Sukumaran.