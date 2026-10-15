Salman Khan Revisits Old Shah Rukh Khan Rift on Koffee With Karan Season 9 Premiere

Salman Khan was the first guest on Koffee With Karan Season 9.
Karan Johar said Salman made him feel stressed, nervous and hyper at the start of the conversation.
Salman Khan later referred to Shah Rukh Khan as his brother and also supported him during the Aryan Khan case.
Salman Khan reopened his old rift with Shah Rukh Khan in the first episode of Koffee With Karan Season 9. The new season premiered on JioHotstar on Wednesday (October 14), with Salman as the first guest, while Karisma Kapoor joined him on the couch as a special guest to conduct the rapid-fire round. But before that, the conversation returned to an old rupture.
What Salman Khan said about Shah Rukh Khan
Karan Johar opened with a candid admission. “No one gets me more stressed, nervous, and hyper than you. I don’t know why, it hasn’t changed,” Karan said to Salman at the start of the conversation.
Salman quickly pushed back and asked if that tension had an older reason behind it. “Is it because of you or is it because of somebody else?” Salman asked. He then added, “Right now you should not be stressed because everything is all good. It’s been good for the longest time.”
He soon made clear that he was referring to his old fallout with Shah Rukh Khan. “At one point of time, it was not good. So, I could have understood that you were scared of me, not because of you, but because of Shah Rukh,” Salman said. Karan laughed and denied the suggestion, assuring Salman that it was not the case.
In the episode, Salman referred to Shah Rukh as his “brother” and even suggested that the Jawan star looks good shirtless.
About Shah Rukh Khan-Salman Khan fallout
The dispute dates to July 2008. Salman and Shah Rukh clashed at Katrina Kaif’s birthday party in Mumbai, and the argument grabbed public attention.
Reports said the clash stemmed from their TV projects, Dus Ka Dum (2008) and Kya Aap Paanchvi Paas Se Tez Hain? (2008). Karan, who was also at the party, left with Shah Rukh and his wife, Gauri Khan, once the argument ended.
Their distance lasted for years before it thawed. In July 2013, they embraced in public at Baba Siddique’s Iftaar party and ended the feud. After that, they turned up together several times, including on Bigg Boss.
Salman backed Shah Rukh during a difficult period after Aryan Khan was arrested in the Mumbai cruise drug case.