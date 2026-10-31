Margaret Qualley, Jack Antonoff File For Divorce After Three Years Of Marriage

Margaret Qualley and Jack Antonoff have headed for divorce.
They reportedly parted ways in July.
Qualley is the plaintiff, while Antonoff is listed as the defendant.
Actor Margaret Qualley, 32, and Grammy winner Jack Antonoff, 42, have filed for divorce after three years of marriage, according to court records, AP reported. Qualley and Antonoff separated in July.
Margaret Qualley and Jack Antonoff file for divorce
Margaret Qualley and Jack Antonoff's divorce case was filed Friday (October 30) in Kings County Supreme Court in Brooklyn, New York. The case is listed as an uncontested matrimonial action. Qualley is the plaintiff, while Antonoff is listed as the defendant.
Attorneys for Qualley and Antonoff are yet to respond.
Margaret and Jack's relationship and divorce
Margaret and Jack began dating in 2021 after they met at a rooftop party in New York, followed by a date in Brooklyn. The couple got engaged in May 2022 in Cannes, France. They got married on August 19, 2023, in a ceremony in Beach Haven, Long Beach Island, New Jersey.
Earlier, a source told Entertainment Tonight, "Margaret and Jack aren’t together right now. They’ve been spending time apart and taking space from their relationship."
The source also said that "things haven’t been great for a while" and "it was more her decision than his," but "there’s still love there."
This information came nearly a week after Jack attended Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce's wedding solo, wearing his wedding ring.
Qualley is best known for films including The Substance and Once Upon a Time in Hollywood. Antonoff, a 14-time Grammy-winning songwriter and producer has collaborated with artists, including Taylor Swift, Lana Del Rey and Sabrina Carpenter. He is also a member of the band Bleachers.
Jack on songs written about his relationship with Margaret
In a recent interview with The Guardian, Antonoff opened up about performing songs inspired by his relationship with Margaret following their separation. Bleachers released its latest album, Everyone for Ten Minutes, in May, which featured several songs about the relationship.
He said, “Songs which I wrote recently, I obviously was really worried about this specific thing. I sat long and hard with it and thought, ‘If I change the setlist …’ and in my gut there was a unanimous jury that said, ‘No, this is the deal. The deal I’ve made with my audience is that I’m going to tell you honestly how I feel and I’m going to risk at any moment having to stand behind it for f---ing ever.’ ”
“I don’t rewrite the past, I have no shame about the things I’ve said. My life has been dedicated to making it impossible for me to rewrite the past, because I’m standing there, singing about how I felt during the good times, so when the bad times hit I can’t look myself in the mirror and pretend that those times didn’t exist. I would rather live through something publicly than even escape it privately,” he added.