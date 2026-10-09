Mia Goth has sought sole legal and physical custody of her and Shia LaBeouf’s 4-year-old daughter, Isabel.
Goth has filed for divorce from LaBeouf on Tuesday.
The two met on the set of Nymphomaniac in 2012.
British actress Mia Goth has filed for divorce from Shia LaBeouf after a decade of marriage. They have been together on and off since 2012. Goth and LaBeouf welcomed their daughter Isabel in 2022.
The actress listed her separation date as July 28, 2025, which means the divorce filing comes one year after the separation.
Mia Goth and Shia LaBeouf divorce reason
Goth, 32, filed a petition for dissolution of marriage in Los Angeles County on Tuesday night (October 6), citing “irreconcilable differences” as the reason for the split, PEOPLE reported.
In her filing, the Odyssey actress asked for primary legal and physical custody of their 4-year-old daughter and requested the court to block spousal support for both herself and LaBeouf.
LaBeouf, 40, moved from the LA home he shared with Goth to New Orleans following their separation.
Goth and LaBeouf’s relationship “has always been complicated,” a source informed PEOPLE in February when reports of their separation started doing the rounds. “They weren’t getting along and had a lot of drama last year.”
The source added that Goth “encouraged” LaBeouf to move out.
“She loves him, but she also doesn’t need him. She’s very independent. She has her own life, her own career and her priority is their daughter.”
Goth, who is known for films such as MaXXXine, Frankenstein and The Odyssey, will be seen next in Star Wars: Starfighter.
LaBeouf appeared onscreen as the subject of the documentary Slauson Rec.
He has a controversial life. In New Orleans, the Transformers star was arrested and faced two counts of simple battery after an alleged fight at a bar on February 17 during Mardi Gras celebrations.
In June, he pleaded guilty to the battery charges in connection with the incident. He was sentenced to two years’ probation, alcohol abuse rehabilitation, sensitivity training and anger management classes.