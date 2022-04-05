Shia LaBeouf and Mia Goth Welcome First Baby

Celebrity couple Shia LaBeouf and Mia Goth have been blessed with a baby. The actors were spotted were clicked pushing a baby stroller recently in Pasadena, California, according to a report in E! News.

The couple never announced their pregnancy officially to their fans, however, People Magazine had reported the same when Goth was spotted with a baby bump, running errands. She was wearing leggings and a white top at the time, and her bump was visible.

Goth and LaBeouf, 35, met while shooting Nymphomaniac: Vol. II'. After this, Goth also appeared in a music video, directed by LaBeouf in 2014.

The couple got hitched in 2016 in Las Vegas ceremony. They even made an appearance in The Ellen DeGeneres Show where LaBeouf spoke about being a married man. People.com reported the actor saying that he and Goth originally declined the offer to tape the ceremony because they wanted it to be an intimate occasion for just themselves and their respective mothers, who were also present at the ceremony. However, the recording of the couple’s wedding ended up getting out eventually. In 2018, they officially parted ways. The news was confirmed by a representative. “Shia and Mia have filed for divorce. The separation is amicable and all details pertaining to the divorce proceedings will remain private,” the rep was quoted as saying at the time. However, there were reconciliation rumours soon in April 2020 when LeBeouf was spotted with a wedding ring and Goth wore the wedding band as well as a diamond ring. Then In June 2021, they were clicked arm in arm in Disneyland. They were also spotted on bikes together.