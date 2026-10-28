Matthew Perry Documentary: Friends Say Insiders Exploited His Addiction And Wealth

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Outlook Entertainment Desk
Curated by: Aishani Biswas
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The Netflix documentary The One About Matthew Perry revisits the actor’s struggles with addiction, with his sister Mia Perry Bowick and close friends reflecting on the betrayal they felt after his death in 2023

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Matthew Perry Documentary
Friends Say Insiders Took Advantage of His Addiction, Wealth Photo: X
Summary of this article

  • Matthew Perry’s assistant, Kenny Iwamasa, was sentenced to three years and five months.

  • Mia Perry Bowick describes feeling betrayed by people close to her brother.

  • Friends and family remember the actor’s humour and struggle with addiction.

Matthew Perry, best known as Chandler Bing in Friends, died in October 2023 at 54. In Netflix’s The One About Matthew Perry, his family, friends and colleagues revisit his struggles with addiction and the circumstances surrounding his death. The third episode explores their sense of betrayal towards people who, they believe, failed him when he was most vulnerable.

Matthew Perry’s sister recalls feeling betrayed by his assistant

Mia Perry Bowick spoke about Kenny Iwamasa, her brother’s live-in assistant, who obtained and administered ketamine to the actor. Iwamasa was sentenced to three years and five months in prison in May 2026.

“Kenny’s known my brother for the past 30 years. He knows what he’s battling. The level of betrayal we all felt. He should have known better. He could have quit his job. He could have come and told one of the family members. He could have done a lot of different things. He could have made a lot of different choices. I felt like I had been duped deeply,” Mia said.

Matthew Perry Documentary Chronicles His Fight To Be Sober

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In Matthew Perry's documentary Matthew’s friend David Pressman also reflected on how others allegedly took advantage of the actor’s addiction and wealth.

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“Matthew was a serious addict, and he just couldn’t shake it. But with people like that in your orbit, who are taking advantage of your addiction and your wealth, I don’t think he stood much of a chance,” Pressman said.

Mia Perry Bowick reflects on court hearings and family support

Mia admitted that attending the hearings was difficult but ultimately helped her process her grief. She described experiencing “some kind of catharsis, release, redemption” after confronting the reality of the case.

She also explained that her father was too unwell to participate in the documentary. Recalling his pride in Matthew’s efforts to recover, Mia said, “He was a fighter. He never gave up. He was so strong. He would just hit the positives.”

Friends remember Matthew Perry’s humour and final days

Friends producer Warren Littlefield admitted that accepting the actor’s death remained difficult. “It’s still very difficult to believe that Matthew isn’t with us, it still doesn’t seem real,” he said.

Towards the documentary’s conclusion, Pressman said Matthew would have wanted people to remember his humour and how much he was missed. Mia also found comfort in his final Instagram post, which showed him in a hot tub overlooking the ocean. She recalled that he had felt happy and at peace shortly before his death.

Matthew Perry's Assistant Sentenced To 41 Months In Prison Over Actor's Ketamine Death

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The documentary ends with Mia asking everyone to come together and say, “Everybody say, ‘Hi, Matty.’”

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