What Were Nana Patekar's Last Words To Tukaram Mundhe? Maharashtra FDA Chief Reveals

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Outlook Entertainment Desk
Curated by: Debanjan Dhar
Published at:

In a touching statement on social media, Mundhe called Patekar a close friend and shared details of their last conversation.

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Tukaram Mundhe, Nana Patekar
Tukaram Mundhe, Nana Patekar Photo: Illustration
Summary of this article

  • Nana Patekar died at 75.

  • Maharashtra FDA chief Tukaram Mundhe recalled his last conversation with Patekar.

  • Mundhe said the late actor was a dear friend.

Maharashtra FDA Commissioner Tukaram Mundhe, who has recently drawn attention for his crackdown on eateries and brands flouting food safety regulations, has shared the final words the late actor Nana Patekar told him. Sharing a tribute on X, Mundhe said he had lost not only an exceptional artist but also a close friend.

Nana Patekar is no more. I have lost not merely an exceptional artist, but an extraordinary human being and a dear friend, someone whose warmth and affection touched everyone around him. We spoke just eight days ago,” Mundhe wrote,

“I could never have imagined that it would be our last conversation. His last words to me were: ‘Love you, Bala.’ Those words will stay with me for the rest of my life,” he added.

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“Some people leave behind memories. A few leave behind a part of themselves in our lives. Nana was one of them. Goodbye, my friend. You will be deeply missed, and forever remembered,” Mundhe further said while wrapping up.

Patekar died at the age of 75 after suffering a cardiac arrest at his home in Goa. With a career spanning over four decades across theatre and films, Patekar earned widespread critical acclaim and adoration for his searing performances in hard-hitting dramas, including Krantiveer, Ab Tak Chhappan, Parinda, Salaam Bombay! He has won three National Awards and garnered four Filmfare wins. He has often played villains of all stripes. He's also celebrated for the comic relief he brought in films like Welcome. He was an unpredictable actor who knew how to charge silences with discomfort and the ominous.

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Patekar was last seen in Vishal Bhardwaj’s O' Romeo where he played a police officer. He also made a cameo in Subedar with Anil Kapoor and Radhika Madan. But he leaves behind a spate of posthumous roles in upcoming releases including Eetha and Shakti Shalini. Both are set for release soon.

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