What Were Nana Patekar's Last Words To Tukaram Mundhe? Maharashtra FDA Chief Reveals

Patekar died at the age of 75 after suffering a cardiac arrest at his home in Goa. With a career spanning over four decades across theatre and films, Patekar earned widespread critical acclaim and adoration for his searing performances in hard-hitting dramas, including Krantiveer, Ab Tak Chhappan, Parinda, Salaam Bombay! He has won three National Awards and garnered four Filmfare wins. He has often played villains of all stripes. He's also celebrated for the comic relief he brought in films like Welcome. He was an unpredictable actor who knew how to charge silences with discomfort and the ominous.