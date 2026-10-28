In Pics | Ramayana LA Premiere: Ranbir Kapoor, Yash, Sai Pallavi Arrive In Their Traditional Best

P Photo Webdesk Published at: 28 October 2026 12:25 pm

Premiere of Ramayana in Los Angeles: Ahead of the grand worldwide release on November 5, the Ramayana makers hosted a grand premiere of the film on October 27. Ranbir Kapoor, Yash and Sai Pallavi arrived in Indian outfits for the screening. Producer Namit Malhotra, Director Nitesh Tiwari and his wife Ashwiny Iyer Tiwari, were also present.