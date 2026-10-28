In Pics | Ramayana LA Premiere: Ranbir Kapoor, Yash, Sai Pallavi Arrive In Their Traditional Best

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Premiere of Ramayana in Los Angeles: Ahead of the grand worldwide release on November 5, the Ramayana makers hosted a grand premiere of the film on October 27. Ranbir Kapoor, Yash and Sai Pallavi arrived in Indian outfits for the screening. Producer Namit Malhotra, Director Nitesh Tiwari and his wife Ashwiny Iyer Tiwari, were also present.

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Ramayana LA Premiere
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LA Premiere of Ramayana
Sai Pallavi arrives at the premiere of "Ramayana" on Tuesday, Oct. 27, 2026, at the Academy Museum of Motion Pictures in Los Angeles. | Photo: AP/Chris Pizzello
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Ramayana movie world premiere
Ranbir Kapoor arrives at the premiere of "Ramayana" on Tuesday, Oct. 27, 2026, at the Academy Museum of Motion Pictures in Los Angeles. | Photo: AP/Chris Pizzello
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Yash arrives at the premiere of "Ramayana" on Tuesday, Oct. 27, 2026, at the Academy Museum of Motion Pictures in Los Angeles. | Photo: AP/Chris Pizzello
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Jada Pinkett Smith arrives at the premiere of "Ramayana" on Tuesday, Oct. 27, 2026, at the Academy Museum of Motion Pictures in Los Angeles. | Photo: AP/Chris Pizzello
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Ashwiny Iyer Tiwari, left, and Nitesh Tiwari arrive at the premiere of "Ramayana" on Tuesday, Oct. 27, 2026, at the Academy Museum of Motion Pictures in Los Angeles. | Photo: AP/Chris Pizzello
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Ranbir Kapoor Yash red carpet hug
Namit Malhotra arrives at the premiere of "Ramayana" on Tuesday, Oct. 27, 2026, at the Academy Museum of Motion Pictures in Los Angeles. | Photo: AP/Chris Pizzello
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Ranbir Kapoor arrives at the premiere of "Ramayana" on Tuesday, Oct. 27, 2026, at the Academy Museum of Motion Pictures in Los Angeles. | Photo: AP/Chris Pizzello
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Sai Pallavi arrives at the premiere of "Ramayana" on Tuesday, Oct. 27, 2026, at the Academy Museum of Motion Pictures in Los Angeles. | Photo: AP/Chris Pizzello
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Ramayana movie LA premiere
Yash arrives at the premiere of "Ramayana" on Tuesday, Oct. 27, 2026, at the Academy Museum of Motion Pictures in Los Angeles. | Photo: AP/Chris Pizzello

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