Why A Sikh-Owned London Restaurant Became The Centre Of A Wider Religious Row

Hundreds protested outside Singh's Dining in Hammersmith over its non-halal policy and the owner's social media posts
Owner Harman Singh Kapoor was arrested hours before the November 13 demonstration on suspicion of possessing and distributing an extreme image
The row has brought renewed attention to jhatka meat, religious dietary choices and food-labelling rules in Britain
Hundreds of protesters gathered outside a Sikh-owned Indian restaurant in west London on Friday, demanding its closure over the owner's refusal to serve halal meat, in a controversy that has expanded beyond food choices to include his social media activity and remarks about Muslims.
As per The Daily Mail report, the demonstration took place outside Singh's Dining, formerly known as Rangrez, in Hammersmith. The restaurant, owned by Harman Singh Kapoor, displays a sign reading "Proudly non-halal". Kapoor has said he prefers serving jhatka meat, a form of religious slaughter practised by some Sikhs.
Metropolitan Police officers formed a line outside the restaurant to keep protesters away from the premises. The crowd was heard chanting "Free Palestine", "Shame on you" and "Allahu Akbar", while some placards reportedly carried the message "Our Prophet Our Honour". Protesters also demanded that the restaurant be shut down.
Beyond The Food Dispute
The confrontation has also centred on Kapoor's social media posts concerning Muslims, the Prophet and the Gaza conflict. Critics have accused him of making derogatory remarks about Muslims and circulated videos showing him holding strips of bacon, which is prohibited under Islamic dietary rules.
Kapoor, meanwhile, has alleged that he and his family have faced hundreds of death threats, harassment and intimidation over the restaurant's policy. He has also accused the police of failing to provide adequate protection despite repeated requests.
In a further development, Kapoor was arrested at his west London home on the morning of November 13, hours before the protest. A Metropolitan Police spokesperson confirmed that a 54-year-old man had been arrested on suspicion of possessing and distributing an extreme image. He remained in police custody at the time of the report. The nature of the image was not publicly specified, and the arrest does not amount to a conviction.
The Jhatka Question
The dispute has also drawn attention to the availability of religiously appropriate meat for Sikh consumers in Britain. The Food Standards Agency's 2025/26 annual report said representatives of the Sikh community had approached it in November 2025 to discuss the possibility of providing jhatka-slaughtered meat in England. It noted that the community currently lacked access to such meat and that the Jhatka Council was exploring arrangements with slaughterhouses.
UK regulations do not specifically require businesses to label meat according to religious slaughter methods. However, information provided to consumers must be accurate and not misleading, according to the government's response to a parliamentary question in November 2025.
The Hammersmith controversy has therefore brought together questions of religious dietary choice, freedom of business and allegations of online hostility, with the November 13 demonstration exposing the growing tensions surrounding the restaurant and its owner.