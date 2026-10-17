Dhruv Rathee urged Indians in London to join a protest at Parliament Square on Saturday, October 17, over alleged irregularities in India’s electoral rolls.
The Election Commission’s Special Intensive Revision of electoral rolls has drawn criticism from opposition parties and activist groups over concerns about the exclusion of eligible voters.
Indian diaspora groups held rival demonstrations outside the Indian High Commission in London, with one group opposing the SIR exercise and another expressing support for Prime Minister Narendra Modi.
YouTuber Dhruv Rathee has called for a protest in London against alleged irregularities in India’s electoral rolls, saying it is time to take the issue to an international audience.
In a post on X on Friday, October 16, Rathee said he had reached London and urged Indians in the British capital to gather at noon on Saturday outside Mahatma Gandhi’s statue in Parliament Square. He described the issue as “vote chor” and “murderer of democracy”, while calling for the allegations to receive global attention.
Rathee Seeks International Attention For Electoral Roll Allegations
Rathee’s announcement comes amid protests in India over the Election Commission’s Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls. The exercise has drawn criticism from opposition parties and activist groups, which have raised concerns about voter deletions and the potential exclusion of eligible electors. The Election Commission has denied allegations of political bias in the revision process, while maintaining that people whose names are missing can seek re-enrolment through the prescribed procedure.
Rathee’s call also follows his detention in Gurugram last week ahead of a proposed protest at Delhi’s Jantar Mantar, organised by the Cockroach Janta Party (CJP). The party has demanded the resignation of Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar and opposed aspects of the electoral roll revision. Delhi Police had denied permission for the planned gathering, citing security concerns and procedural requirements. Rathee was subsequently released after being held for nearly 18 hours, according to media reports.
Indian Diaspora Groups Hold Rival Demonstrations In London
Separately, members of the Indian diaspora staged a counter-protest in support of Prime Minister Narendra Modi outside the Indian High Commission in London on Friday, opposing a demonstration organised by the Student Federation of India (SFI) UK. The student-led gathering called for accountability and transparency in India’s electoral process and raised concerns over the SIR exercise. The two groups waved the Indian national flag and were kept apart by Metropolitan Police officers.
The rival gatherings reflected sharply contrasting views among sections of the Indian diaspora over the government’s record and the country’s electoral process. While SFI UK said its protest was in defence of democracy and electoral rights, participants in the counter-protest expressed support for Modi’s government and argued that demonstrations abroad could affect India’s image and investor confidence. Further protests and counter-protests were expected in London, according to reports published on Saturday.