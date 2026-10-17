Rathee Seeks International Attention For Electoral Roll Allegations

Rathee’s announcement comes amid protests in India over the Election Commission’s Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls. The exercise has drawn criticism from opposition parties and activist groups, which have raised concerns about voter deletions and the potential exclusion of eligible electors. The Election Commission has denied allegations of political bias in the revision process, while maintaining that people whose names are missing can seek re-enrolment through the prescribed procedure.