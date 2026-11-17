Indian mixed doubles shuttlers Dhruv Kapila and Radhika Sharma advanced to the semifinals of the Hong Kong Super 500 qualifiers on Tuesday, November 17, 2026, registering a dominant straight-game win over local rivals Ying Kit Cheng and Yuet Yee Leung.
Playing on Court 1, the Indian duo wrapped up the contest 21-17, 21-17 in just 36 minutes to book their berth in the main draw of the BWF World Tour Super 500 tournament, where they are slated to meet fourth seeds Guo Xinwa and Chen Fanghui of China in the opening round.
The positive start in the qualifiers accompanied a strong opening day for the Indian contingent, with fifth-seeded men's doubles pair Satwiksairaj Rankireddy and Chirag Shetty edging past Chinese Taipei's Lee Jhe-Huei and Yang Po-Hsuan in three games, while in-form men's singles shuttler Lakshya Sen prepares to chase his third consecutive tour title.
Indian mixed doubles pair of Dhruv Kapila and Radhika Sharma progressed to the semifinals in the qualifiers of the Hong Kong Super 500 badminton tournament with straight-game win over their local rivals here on Tuesday.
and Yuet Yee Leung 21-17 21-17.
Later in the day, star Indian men's doubles pair of Satwiksairaj Rankireddy and Chirag Shetty, seeded fifth, will take on Chinese Taipei's Jhe-Huei Lee and Po-Hsuan Yang in their opening round match.
The Indians lead 7-0 on head-to-head record against their opponents.
India's Lakshya Sen will also aim to clinch his third successive men's singles title of the season. The 25-year-old has won back-to-back titles at the Hylo Open and Kumamoto Masters Japan recently.