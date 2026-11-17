Indian mixed doubles shuttlers Dhruv Kapila and Radhika Sharma advanced to the semifinals of the Hong Kong Super 500 qualifiers on Tuesday, November 17, 2026, registering a dominant straight-game win over local rivals Ying Kit Cheng and Yuet Yee Leung.

Playing on Court 1, the Indian duo wrapped up the contest 21-17, 21-17 in just 36 minutes to book their berth in the main draw of the BWF World Tour Super 500 tournament, where they are slated to meet fourth seeds Guo Xinwa and Chen Fanghui of China in the opening round.