Meat And Metaphor: Review Of ‘The Haunting Of Kunjamma P.’

A search for something more than absolution at the end of life characterises some new voices in literature. That life ultimately ends in ascension to the heavens is the case for Kunjamma P. and the rest of the characters in Shinie Antony’s new novel The Haunting of Kunjamma P. (Hachette India). Notably, these characters become propagandistic figures as their perception of eternity is reversed from the classical concept of something almost too large to be conceived as endless in space and time, to a notion vast enough to be put into a ledger and be finite to “posterity and book keeping”. This is where the human absurdity in the novel takes place.