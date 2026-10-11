Where All Losses Can Be Mended: Review Of ‘Allah Miyan’s Workshop’

Some other dimensions are brought to the fore in the translator’s note titled ‘Confessions of a Reluctant Translator’. “I am a poet and writer. Then why am I translating?” asks the translator. The answer to this question that Bilal has so aptly demonstrated is that in spite of the loss that every translation entails, there is also something that the translator is not losing—which they can choose to focus on. In this case, Bilal chooses to focus on the words which he feels are intrinsic to the universe of the book, both linguistically and emotionally, and hence he retains words such as madrasa, sipara, namaz, azan and Jamaat in his English translation of the novel. All these words are considered essential to the fiction’s universe, not merely on a lexical level but also as conceptions that sustain the novel’s atmosphere and content.