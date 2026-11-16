From Pretoria To Pietermaritzburg: 17 Killed In Separate Mass Shootings In South Africa Within 24 Hours

At least 17 people were killed in two separate mass shootings across South Africa.
Eight victims were found inside a bullet-riddled vehicle near Pietermaritzburg on Sunday.
Nine others were shot dead inside a shack near Pretoria; police are investigating.
At least 17 people were killed in two separate mass shootings in South Africa within 24 hours, the Associated Press reported on Monday. Eight people were found dead inside a bullet-riddled vehicle near Pietermaritzburg, while nine others were shot dead inside a shack in an informal settlement near Pretoria on Sunday.
Pietermaritzburg Shooting
Eight bodies were recovered from a vehicle in Sweetwaters, outside Pietermaritzburg, in the first incident. Police said the vehicle was riddled with bullets. The victims had not been identified.
No suspects had been identified in the case, which remains under investigation.
Pretoria Shack Shooting
In the second incident, nine people were found with gunshot wounds inside a shack in Jeffsville, an informal settlement near Pretoria, on Sunday.
The victims included six men and three women. Police had not immediately established whether any of them were children.
No arrests have been made so far. The Gauteng province police's serious and violent crimes, murder and robbery unit is investigating the killings.
Police are also examining a possible link between the attack and an earlier shooting in the nearby Saulsville settlement. Twelve people were killed and 13 injured in that attack last year.
Earlier Durban Shooting
South Africa witnessed another mass shooting in September, when at least 11 people were killed near Durban after three gunmen opened fire at a party in a house in a poor neighbourhood near the coastal city.