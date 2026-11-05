SA20 Season 5: Sunrisers Eastern Cape To Face Pretoria Capitals In 2027 Season Opener

P
PTI
Published at:

SA20 Season 5 will run from January 17 to February 21, 2027, opening with a repeat of last season’s final between Sunrisers Eastern Cape and Pretoria Capitals in Gqeberha. The tournament will span six cities

image Prefer on Google
SA20 Season 5: Sunrisers Eastern Cape To Face Pretoria Capitals In 2027 Season Opener
SA20 Season 5 will run from January 17 to February 21, 2027, marking a milestone edition of the tournament. Photo: SA20 website
Summary of this article

  • SA20 Season 5 will run from January 17 to February 21, 2027, marking a milestone edition of the tournament

  • Three-time champions Sunrisers Eastern Cape will face Pretoria Capitals in a repeat of last season’s final in the season opener at Gqeberha

  • The tournament will travel across six cities: Gqeberha, Paarl, Pretoria, Durban, Cape Town and Johannesburg

The SA20 launched its Season 5 campaign on Thursday with the milestone edition of South Africa's premier T20 league set to take place from January 17 to February 21, 2027.

The St George’s Park band is set to launch the festivities when three-time champions Sunrisers Eastern Cape take on Pretoria Capitals in a repeat of last season’s Final in the Season 5 opener in Gqeberha on January 17.

South Africa’s summer cricket festival will then travel across Paarl, Pretoria, Durban, Cape Town and Johannesburg, with an action-packed opening week.

"Mondays will be designated as rest days, while weekends will feature double-headers, offering fans a full day of cricket and entertainment," said the organisers in a statement.

“Heading into our fifth season, SA20 still belongs to the fans. They’ve filled our stadiums, brought the noise and made this League what it is, so Season 5 is our way of saying thank you,” said League Commissioner Graeme Smith.

“We look forward to once again welcoming some of the best T20 cricketers in the world to our shores, playing alongside our Proteas heroes, and we’re also going to see the next generation of the brightest young South African talent on show," added the former South Africa captain.

Related Content
SA20 2026 auction to be held on October 07 at Johannesburg. - SA20 website
Former South Africa captain Graeme Smith - File

Get the Latest Cricket News, today's match Live Cricket Scores, Match Results, and upcoming cricket series & schedule at Outlook India. To follow our special coverage of the IPL 2026 News updates, IPL Schedule, IPL teams Squad, IPL 2026 points table, and Stats - most runs (orange cap) & highest wickets (purple cap) holders of IPL 2026.

Tags

  • WhatsApp
  • Google News
  • Subscribe to our magazines

RELATED STORIES

More From the author

Watch

Photos

×

Latest Sports News

Trending Stories

Latest Stories