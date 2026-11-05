SA20 Season 5: Sunrisers Eastern Cape To Face Pretoria Capitals In 2027 Season Opener

SA20 Season 5 will run from January 17 to February 21, 2027, marking a milestone edition of the tournament
Three-time champions Sunrisers Eastern Cape will face Pretoria Capitals in a repeat of last season’s final in the season opener at Gqeberha
The tournament will travel across six cities: Gqeberha, Paarl, Pretoria, Durban, Cape Town and Johannesburg
The SA20 launched its Season 5 campaign on Thursday with the milestone edition of South Africa's premier T20 league set to take place from January 17 to February 21, 2027.
The St George’s Park band is set to launch the festivities when three-time champions Sunrisers Eastern Cape take on Pretoria Capitals in a repeat of last season’s Final in the Season 5 opener in Gqeberha on January 17.
South Africa’s summer cricket festival will then travel across Paarl, Pretoria, Durban, Cape Town and Johannesburg, with an action-packed opening week.
"Mondays will be designated as rest days, while weekends will feature double-headers, offering fans a full day of cricket and entertainment," said the organisers in a statement.
“Heading into our fifth season, SA20 still belongs to the fans. They’ve filled our stadiums, brought the noise and made this League what it is, so Season 5 is our way of saying thank you,” said League Commissioner Graeme Smith.
“We look forward to once again welcoming some of the best T20 cricketers in the world to our shores, playing alongside our Proteas heroes, and we’re also going to see the next generation of the brightest young South African talent on show," added the former South Africa captain.