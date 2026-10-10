'It's Cool To Be Back': SA20 Season 5 Nears Start As Temba Bavuma Counts Down After Auction

SA20 Season 5 starts on 17 January 2027 with Sunrisers Eastern Cape facing Pretoria Capitals at St George’s Park in Gqeberha
Jason Rowles, the biggest signing at the October 7 auction, will join his hometown Joburg Super Kings at the Wanderers
Temba Bavuma returns to SA20 with Pretoria Capitals after missing the last two seasons and brings Proteas title-winning experience
The clock is ticking. SA20 Season 5 starts on 17 January 2027, and the league’s newest signings are already looking ahead to their first run-out in the milestone edition. Picked at the October 7 player Auction, several of them said they are eager to join the competition, with home crowds and the chance to work with top players and coaches among the main draws.
Season 5 begins with a repeat of the Season 4 final. Defending champions Sunrisers Eastern Cape face Pretoria Capitals at St George’s Park in Gqeberha, and fans are being urged to pre-register so they can get early access when sales open. General ticket sales start on 5 November 2026 on the SA20 website.
Pretoria Capitals recruited Proteas Test and ODI captain Temba Bavuma, who is 36 and brings title-winning pedigree after leading the Proteas to a World Test Championship crown. Pretoria Capitals have finished runners-up twice in four seasons and will hope Bavuma’s experience helps them go one better.
"It's cool to be back in the mix with the guys," Bavuma said after missing the last two SA20 seasons. "Not too far from home, Pretoria, led by Keshav [Maharaj] over there. So yeah, I look forward to being a part of that team. Yeah, hopefully we'll be able to go all the way next year."
A familiar face returns to Gqeberha in Season 5 with English all-rounder Craig Overton back with Sunrisers Eastern Cape.
"I am buzzing to be back at St George’s Park for the fifth season of the SA20," Overton said.
"It was a great experience last time I was there, playing in front of the Orange Army and the St George’s band. I can’t wait to get back out there. We’ve got a great squad to be able to compete and try to win that fourth trophy out of five. I just can’t wait to get out there and to see all the boys again."
The latest signings have pointed to home support, familiar venues and the chance to learn from top players and coaches as key reasons for their excitement. That matters as the league heads into its fifth edition, with teams using the auction to reshape their squads.
Jason Rowles Leads The New Arrival
The Joburg Super Kings recruit, Jason Rowles, was the biggest signing at the Season 5 auction. He is set to join his hometown side and play at the Wanderers, a move he described as special.
"The SA20 is an incredible tournament, and to be selected by my home team, Joburg Super Kings, is a dream come true," Rowles said. "I can't wait to get the season started and learn from all the coaches and players."
Oliver Whitehead also heads into the season with a home-ground link. The Under-23 all-rounder, described as a promising talent, was schooled just a stone’s throw away from Newlands and will now turn out for MI Cape Town, the Season 3 champions, at the foot of Table Mountain.
"I am super stoked to be picked up by MI Cape Town for the 2027 season," Whitehead said. "I can't wait for the experience and to play in front of the full Newlands crowds."
Tickets And Fan Offers
Fans now have a date to watch for.
This year, SA20 is also turning five, and to celebrate and thank fans for their incredible support, the League and its six teams are bringing fans the R50 Frenzy. Limited R50 tickets will be available at each team’s first home game, the Playoffs and the Final during the exclusive pre-sale window.
The league has urged fans to pre-register for tickets to ensure they are among the first to receive access when tickets go on sale. General ticket sales open on 5 November 2026 through the SA20 website.