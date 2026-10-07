Meet Jason Rowles: The 18-Year-Old Schoolboy Who Became Most Expensive Signing At The SA20's Season 5 Auction

Jason Rowles, 18, was signed by Joburg Super Kings for R2.9 million at the Betway SA20 Season 5 auction in Johannesburg
The St David’s Marist Inanda matric pupil entered the auction at a base price of R200,000 before a bidding war with MI Cape Town
Rowles became the most expensive signing of the evening, ahead of established names such as Faf du Plessis and Kieron Pollard
Jason Rowles became the most expensive player of the SA20 Season 5 auction held on Wednesday, October 7. He was bought by Joburg Super Kings (JSK) in a deal of R2.9 million (RS. 1.68 crore approx) , making him the biggest buy of the season.
The highly regarded 18-year-old all-rounder, who is still a student at St David’s Marist Inanda completing his matric, had a starting bid of only R200,000 when the auction began.
Nevertheless, a vigorous bidding contest between JSK and MI Cape Town finally resulted in him being the most expensive player taken that day.
Rowles is a slow left-arm orthodox spinner and a left-handed bat, and he currently acts as vice-captain of the South Africa Under-19 side. His ability was recently shown to good effect by the SA Emerging XI in the current CSA T20 Challenge, when he scored an unbeaten 45 off 31 balls versus Western Province at Newlands.
In a remarkable development, the teenager's price of R2.9 million exceeded that paid for a number of well-known international players. Faf du Plessis, the former Proteas captain, was reacquired by JSK for R2.7 million, while Kieron Pollard from the West Indies was bought for R1.5 million.
Rowles will now share the Wanderers dressing room with experienced players such as Du Plessis, Pollard, Jason Holder and James Vince, and will be playing under the supervision of Albie Morkel, the newly appointed head coach of JSK.
Graeme Smith, who is in charge of the SA20 league, described the signing as one of the highlights of the auction, pointing out that the fact that Rowles has gone so quickly from the Schools SA20 pathway to a contract worth millions of rand shows how valuable the league is for young South African talent.
Since the fifth season of SA20 is due to start on January 17, 2027, everyone will be watching the 18-year-old talent to see how well he adapts from school cricket to South Africa's top T20 league.
Details of the top purchases from the Season 5 player auction
Jason Rowles: Bought by Joburg Super Kings for R2.9 million
Faf du Plessis: Bought by Joburg Super Kings for R2.7 million
Wiaan Mulder: Bought by MI Cape Town for R2.6 million
Trent Boult: Bought by MI Cape Town for R1.5 million
Shimron Hetmyer: Bought by MI Cape Town for R1.5 million