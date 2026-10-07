SA20 Season 5 Auction: Players Required, Purse Remaining, Live Streaming | All You Need To Know

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SA20 Season 5 Auction: A total of 156 players have been shortlisted for the auction from 789 entries. The list includes 95 South African and 61 overseas cricketers.

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SA20 Season 5 Auction: All You Need To Know
SA20 Season 5 Auction: All You Need To Know
Summary of this article

  • SA20 Season 5 auction features 156 shortlisted players, with 19 slots available across four participating franchises on October 7.

  • Joburg Super Kings have six slots and the biggest purse, while MI Cape Town, Pretoria Capitals and Sunrisers Eastern Cape follow.

  • The auction begins at 8:30pm IST, with Indian viewers able to watch the event live through JioStar platforms.

The SA20 Season 5 player auction is set to take place on Wednesday (October 7) with four of the six franchises looking to complete their squads ahead of the upcoming season.

A total of 156 players have been shortlisted for the SA20 Season 5 auction from 789 entries. The list includes 95 South African and 61 overseas cricketers. Among the prominent South African names available are Faf du Plessis, Rassie van der Dussen, Wiaan Mulder and Nandre Burger. The overseas list also features players such as Moeen Ali, Jordan Cox, Liam Dawson, Trent Boult, Fazalhaq Farooqi, Nahid Rana and Shimron Hetmyer.

However, the auction itself will be relatively small compared to last season. Only 19 slots are available across four teams.

Here’s All You Need To Know About SA20 2027 Auction:

When Will SA20 Season 5 Auction Take Place?

The SA20 Season 5 auction will be held on 7 October.

Where To Watch The SA20 Season  5 Auction?

Viewers outside Sub-Saharan Africa can follow the action across several international broadcasters:

India: JioStar (8:30 PM IST onwards)

UK: Sky Sports (4 PM BST onwards)

Australia: Fox Sports (11 PM AEDT onwards)

North America: Willow (11h am ET onwards)

The auction will also be available to watch via the SA20 YouTube Channel, while the League’s official social media platforms will provide rolling updates.

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How many teams will take part in the auction?

Joburg Super Kings, MI Cape Town, Pretoria Capitals, Sunrisers Eastern Cape will take part in the auction. The likes of Durban’s Super Giants and Paarl Royals have already completed their squads.

Remaining Purse, Players Required For Each Franchise

Joburg Super have the biggest purse, $1.245m. MI Cape Town have $565,150. Three-time champions Sunrisers Eastern Cape have $217,600, and last season's runners-up Pretoria Capitals have $89,150.

Franchise NamePlayers RequiredPurse RemainingU-23 Players RequiredWildcard Available
Joburg Super Kings6$1.245m1Yes
MI Cape Town6$565,1501No
Pretoria Capitals5$217,6000No
Sunrisers Eastern Cape2$89,1500No

Squad Requirements

  • Two teams have an Under-23 requirement

  • There are 48 players on the final Under-23 shortlist.

Who Will Conduct the SA20 Season 5 Auction?

South African presenter and experienced auctioneer Dan Nicholl will hold the gavel for the first time, and lead proceedings.

How Will The SA20 Season 5 Auction Work?

The Auction proceedings will run as follows:

  • Marquee Mixed Set Rounds

  • Nomination Express Round (Teams call up the player that they want to bid on)

  • There will be no Right to Match (RTM) cards available to the four participating teams at the Season 5 Auction.

Five years of the SA20 Auction have been eventful. To date, the total available spend on players across the 5 seasons sits at a staggering $70.75m. From the League’s first record-breaking signing all the way back in 2022, to thrilling bidding wars and life-changing opportunities, every Auction has made an impact.

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