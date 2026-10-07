SA20 Season 5 Auction: Players Required, Purse Remaining, Live Streaming | All You Need To Know

A total of 156 players have been shortlisted for the SA20 Season 5 auction from 789 entries. The list includes 95 South African and 61 overseas cricketers. Among the prominent South African names available are Faf du Plessis, Rassie van der Dussen, Wiaan Mulder and Nandre Burger. The overseas list also features players such as Moeen Ali, Jordan Cox, Liam Dawson, Trent Boult, Fazalhaq Farooqi, Nahid Rana and Shimron Hetmyer.