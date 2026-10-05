SA20 Enters Fifth Season In 2027 After Surpassing 1.6 Million Tickets Sold And 500 Million TV Viewers

SA20 will begin its fifth season on 17 January 2027 after launching at Newlands on 10 January 2023
The league has sold more than 1.6 million tickets, drawn over 500 million TV viewers and built a four million social media following
Graeme Smith said the milestone reflects support from franchises, players, partners and fans since the first ball
SA20 enters its fifth season in January 2027 after selling more than 1.6 million tickets, drawing over 500 million TV viewers and building a social media following of four million since its launch in 2023.
The league began with the first ball at a sold-out Newlands on 10 January 2023. Five years on, it is preparing for Season 5, which starts on 17 January 2027, after growing its audience in stadiums, on television and online.
The next edition matters for more than numbers. It follows four seasons that have helped showcase South African talent while bringing in leading international players, and it opens with fresh squad building, ticket sales and another title defence by Sunrisers Eastern Cape.
Milestone Celebration Today
Stakeholders gathered to mark the anniversary. Partners and people involved with the league since its inception came together to celebrate the journey and look ahead to a bigger fifth season.
SA20 League Commissioner Graeme Smith called the five-year mark a shared achievement. "Reaching five years is a significant milestone for SA20, but it's not one we've reached alone. It's been built on the belief of our six franchises, who bought into this vision from the very first ball and have backed it every season since; the players, both local and international, who chose to be part of something new and helped shape what SA20 has become; the partners who bought into the dream when it was just that - a dream; and the fans, who have shown up season in and season out and made this league theirs. As we head into Season 5, we carry that same belief with us, and we can't wait to keep building on it together."
That message underlined the league's model. Smith linked SA20's growth to support from franchises, players, commercial partners and fans as the competition moves towards its 2027 start.
Champions And Star Names
Two teams have shared the first four SA20 titles. Sunrisers Eastern Cape won the trophy in 2023, 2024 and 2026, while MI Cape Town claimed their first title in 2025 after beating Sunrisers Eastern Cape in the final.
Season 5 will again feature a strong local core. David Miller, Kagiso Rabada, Aiden Markram, Lungi Ngidi and Ryan Rickelton are among the South African names set to play.
The overseas list is also strong. Jos Buttler, Sunil Narine, Rashid Khan, Phil Salt and Mitchell Marsh are among the international stars expected to feature. "The combination of international stars, Proteas players and South Africa's emerging talent has been one of the defining features of SA20, with the competition providing a platform for the country's next generation to perform alongside some of the world's best," Smith added.
Auction, Opener And Tickets
More signings are due soon. The Player Auction will be held in Johannesburg on October 7, with 19 slots available and a maximum of $2.10 million left to spend across four teams.
Two sides are already done. Durban's Super Giants and Paarl Royals have completed their 19-player squads and will not take part in the auction.
The season opens in Gqeberha. Defending champions Sunrisers Eastern Cape host Pretoria Capitals at St George's Park on 17 January 2027 in a repeat of last season's final. The tournament then runs for a month across South Africa with all six franchises chasing the title.
Smith also pointed to the fan base that has driven demand. "What we have seen over the past four seasons has shown us that the love for cricket has always been there. SA20 has created a platform for world-class cricket, new talent and unforgettable fan experiences. As we enter our fifth season, we are excited to continue building on the legacy and introducing new innovations that will deliver memorable spectator experiences," Smith said.
Tickets for Season 5 go on sale on 5 November 2026. They will be available on the SA20 website and at the six stadium ticket offices, while fans have been urged to pre-register to get early access.