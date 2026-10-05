SA20 Enters Fifth Season In 2027 After Surpassing 1.6 Million Tickets Sold And 500 Million TV Viewers

SA20 League Commissioner Graeme Smith called the five-year mark a shared achievement. "Reaching five years is a significant milestone for SA20, but it's not one we've reached alone. It's been built on the belief of our six franchises, who bought into this vision from the very first ball and have backed it every season since; the players, both local and international, who chose to be part of something new and helped shape what SA20 has become; the partners who bought into the dream when it was just that - a dream; and the fans, who have shown up season in and season out and made this league theirs. As we head into Season 5, we carry that same belief with us, and we can't wait to keep building on it together."