SA20 Season 5 Player Auction LIVE Updates: MI Cape Town Buys Shimron Hetmyer

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SA20 Auction 2026 LIVE: 156 players are going to go under the hammer for the SA20 season 5 auction at Johannesburg, South Africa. Check real-time updates of the player's bidding event on October 07

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SA20 Season 5 Player Auction LIVE Updates
West Indies' Shimron Hetmyer plays a shot during the T20 World Cup cricket match between India and West Indies in Kolkata. AP
SA20 Player Auction LIVE: With 156 players shortlisted, including prominent global names like Faf du Plessis, Trent Boult, and Kieron Pollard, going under the hammer for just 19 remaining slots, all eyes are locked on the auction table. Because the Joburg Super Kings (JSK) hold the lion's share of the financial power with a massive purse of $1.245m and need 6 players, they are in prime position to drive the marquee bidding wars and land the League's next record-breaking purchase. Meanwhile, MI Cape Town ($565,150) also have plenty of flexibility to make a major splash to fill their remaining 6 slots. The auction features a total of 19 slots available across four active teams, which include the Joburg Super Kings, MI Cape Town, Pretoria Capitals, and Sunrisers Eastern Cape. Active purses and requirements are heavily skewed, with Joburg Super Kings holding $1.245m for 6 slots, MI Cape Town holding $565,150 for 6 slots, Sunrisers Eastern Cape holding $217,600 for 2 slots, and the Pretoria Capitals holding $89,150 for 5 slots. Special roster rules dictate that both JSK and MI Cape Town must still draft at least one Under-23 player from the 48-man U-23 shortlist, and JSK uniquely holds an open Wildcard slot.
LIVE UPDATES

SA20 Auction 2026: Shimron Hetmyer First Player Sold

The Season 5 SA20 Player Auction kicked off with an immediate statement as West Indian power-hitter Shimron Hetmyer emerged as the very first name drawn from the bag, quickly getting snapped up by MI Cape Town for a notable R1.5 million.

SA20 Auction 2026: Under-23 Player Quota

Joburg Super Kings and MI Cape Town must each sign one Under-23 player from the 48 on the final shortlist. The Super Kings also still have a Wildcard slot available.

SA20 Auction 2026: Sunrisers Eastern Cape Squad

Sunrisers Eastern Cape Squad
Sunrisers Eastern Cape Squad

SA20 Auction 2026: Pretoria Capitals Squad

Pretoria Capitals Squad
Pretoria Capitals Squad

SA20 Auction 2026: Paarl Royals Squad

Paarl Royals Squad
Paarl Royals Squad

SA20 Auction 2026: MI Cape Town Squad

MI Cape Town Squad
MI Cape Town Squad

SA20 Auction 2026: Joburg Super Kings Squad

Joburg Super Kings Squad
Joburg Super Kings Squad

SA20 Auction 2026: Durban's Super Giants Squad

Durban's Super Giants Squad
Durban's Super Giants Squad

SA20 Auction 2026: Albie Morkel Has Highest Purse In Hand

New Joburg Super Kings coach Albie Morkel has the biggest purse, $1.245m. MI Cape Town, under Robin Peterson, have $565,150. Adrian Birrel’s three-time champions Sunrisers Eastern Cape have $217,600, and last season's runners-up Pretoria Capitals with Shaun Pollock at the table have $89,150.

SA20 Auction 2026 LIVE: Brevis Sold In Highest Price Last Season

Dewald Brevis eclipsed Stubbs' record-breaking price when he was bought by the Pretoria Capitals for the eye-catching amount of R16.5m at the Season 4 auction.

SA20 Auction 2026 LIVE: A Success Till Now

Five years of the SA20 Auction have been eventful. To date, the total available spend on players across the 5 seasons sits at a staggering $70.75m. From the League’s first record-breaking signing all the way back in 2022, to thrilling bidding wars and life-changing opportunities, every Auction has made an impact.

SA20 Auction 2026 LIVE: Who Is The Auctioneer?

South African presenter and experienced auctioneer Dan Nicholl will hold the gavel for the first time, and lead proceedings. Former Proteas cricketers Chris Morris and Neil Mckenzie will also be on hand to give their expert analysis as the action unfolds.

SA20 Auction 2026 LIVE: Live Streaming On YouTube

The Auction will also be streamed on the SA20 YouTube Channel (https://sa20.mobi/S5Auction-LiveStream) with rolling updates and information on all official social media channels.

SA20 Auction 2026 LIVE: Live Streaming Info 

Outside of Sub-Saharan Africa, fans can also tune into the action on JioStar in India (20h30 IST), Sky Sports in the UK (16h00 BST), Apex in Pakistan (19h30 PKT), Fox Sports in Australia (23h00 AEDT) and Willow TV in North America (11h00 ET).

SA20 Auction 2026 LIVE: It's Here 

The global cricket audience will tune in to watch four franchises spend a maximum of $2.10m on 19 available slots to complete their squads. Durban's Super Giants and Paarl Royals have already finished their business after the salary cap was increased to $2.54m for Season 5.

SA20 Auction 2026 LIVE: Welcome!

Hello and welcome to the live coverage of a big day as SA20 2027 will see it's player's bidding auction be held at Johannesburg on October 07. Stay tuned for live updates, prices and full squads of the SA20 franchises.

Get the Latest Cricket News, today's match Live Cricket Scores, Match Results, and upcoming cricket series & schedule at Outlook India. To follow our special coverage of the IPL 2026 News updates, IPL Schedule, IPL teams Squad, IPL 2026 points table, and Stats - most runs (orange cap) & highest wickets (purple cap) holders of IPL 2026.

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