SA20 Season 5 Player Auction LIVE Updates: MI Cape Town Buys Shimron Hetmyer

SA20 Auction 2026: Shimron Hetmyer First Player Sold
The Season 5 SA20 Player Auction kicked off with an immediate statement as West Indian power-hitter Shimron Hetmyer emerged as the very first name drawn from the bag, quickly getting snapped up by MI Cape Town for a notable R1.5 million.
SA20 Auction 2026: Under-23 Player Quota
Joburg Super Kings and MI Cape Town must each sign one Under-23 player from the 48 on the final shortlist. The Super Kings also still have a Wildcard slot available.
SA20 Auction 2026: Sunrisers Eastern Cape Squad
SA20 Auction 2026: Pretoria Capitals Squad
SA20 Auction 2026: Paarl Royals Squad
SA20 Auction 2026: MI Cape Town Squad
SA20 Auction 2026: Joburg Super Kings Squad
SA20 Auction 2026: Durban's Super Giants Squad
SA20 Auction 2026: Albie Morkel Has Highest Purse In Hand
New Joburg Super Kings coach Albie Morkel has the biggest purse, $1.245m. MI Cape Town, under Robin Peterson, have $565,150. Adrian Birrel’s three-time champions Sunrisers Eastern Cape have $217,600, and last season's runners-up Pretoria Capitals with Shaun Pollock at the table have $89,150.
SA20 Auction 2026 LIVE: Brevis Sold In Highest Price Last Season
Dewald Brevis eclipsed Stubbs' record-breaking price when he was bought by the Pretoria Capitals for the eye-catching amount of R16.5m at the Season 4 auction.
SA20 Auction 2026 LIVE: A Success Till Now
Five years of the SA20 Auction have been eventful. To date, the total available spend on players across the 5 seasons sits at a staggering $70.75m. From the League’s first record-breaking signing all the way back in 2022, to thrilling bidding wars and life-changing opportunities, every Auction has made an impact.
SA20 Auction 2026 LIVE: Who Is The Auctioneer?
South African presenter and experienced auctioneer Dan Nicholl will hold the gavel for the first time, and lead proceedings. Former Proteas cricketers Chris Morris and Neil Mckenzie will also be on hand to give their expert analysis as the action unfolds.
SA20 Auction 2026 LIVE: Live Streaming On YouTube
The Auction will also be streamed on the SA20 YouTube Channel (https://sa20.mobi/S5Auction-LiveStream) with rolling updates and information on all official social media channels.
SA20 Auction 2026 LIVE: Live Streaming Info
Outside of Sub-Saharan Africa, fans can also tune into the action on JioStar in India (20h30 IST), Sky Sports in the UK (16h00 BST), Apex in Pakistan (19h30 PKT), Fox Sports in Australia (23h00 AEDT) and Willow TV in North America (11h00 ET).
SA20 Auction 2026 LIVE: It's Here
The global cricket audience will tune in to watch four franchises spend a maximum of $2.10m on 19 available slots to complete their squads. Durban's Super Giants and Paarl Royals have already finished their business after the salary cap was increased to $2.54m for Season 5.
SA20 Auction 2026 LIVE: Welcome!
Hello and welcome to the live coverage of a big day as SA20 2027 will see it's player's bidding auction be held at Johannesburg on October 07. Stay tuned for live updates, prices and full squads of the SA20 franchises.