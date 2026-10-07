SA20 Season 5 Player Auction LIVE Updates: MI Cape Town Buys Shimron Hetmyer

SA20 Auction 2026 LIVE: 156 players are going to go under the hammer for the SA20 season 5 auction at Johannesburg, South Africa. Check real-time updates of the player's bidding event on October 07

SA20 Player Auction LIVE: With 156 players shortlisted, including prominent global names like Faf du Plessis, Trent Boult, and Kieron Pollard, going under the hammer for just 19 remaining slots, all eyes are locked on the auction table. Because the Joburg Super Kings (JSK) hold the lion's share of the financial power with a massive purse of $1.245m and need 6 players, they are in prime position to drive the marquee bidding wars and land the League's next record-breaking purchase. Meanwhile, MI Cape Town ($565,150) also have plenty of flexibility to make a major splash to fill their remaining 6 slots. The auction features a total of 19 slots available across four active teams, which include the Joburg Super Kings, MI Cape Town, Pretoria Capitals, and Sunrisers Eastern Cape. Active purses and requirements are heavily skewed, with Joburg Super Kings holding $1.245m for 6 slots, MI Cape Town holding $565,150 for 6 slots, Sunrisers Eastern Cape holding $217,600 for 2 slots, and the Pretoria Capitals holding $89,150 for 5 slots. Special roster rules dictate that both JSK and MI Cape Town must still draft at least one Under-23 player from the 48-man U-23 shortlist, and JSK uniquely holds an open Wildcard slot.

LIVE UPDATES

7 Oct 2026, 08:59:23 pm IST SA20 Auction 2026: Shimron Hetmyer First Player Sold The Season 5 SA20 Player Auction kicked off with an immediate statement as West Indian power-hitter Shimron Hetmyer emerged as the very first name drawn from the bag, quickly getting snapped up by MI Cape Town for a notable R1.5 million.

7 Oct 2026, 08:53:42 pm IST SA20 Auction 2026: Under-23 Player Quota Joburg Super Kings and MI Cape Town must each sign one Under-23 player from the 48 on the final shortlist. The Super Kings also still have a Wildcard slot available.

7 Oct 2026, 08:51:59 pm IST SA20 Auction 2026: Sunrisers Eastern Cape Squad Sunrisers Eastern Cape Squad

7 Oct 2026, 08:51:33 pm IST SA20 Auction 2026: Pretoria Capitals Squad Pretoria Capitals Squad

7 Oct 2026, 08:50:43 pm IST SA20 Auction 2026: Paarl Royals Squad Paarl Royals Squad

7 Oct 2026, 08:50:12 pm IST SA20 Auction 2026: MI Cape Town Squad MI Cape Town Squad

7 Oct 2026, 08:49:38 pm IST SA20 Auction 2026: Joburg Super Kings Squad Joburg Super Kings Squad

7 Oct 2026, 08:48:39 pm IST SA20 Auction 2026: Durban's Super Giants Squad Durban's Super Giants Squad

7 Oct 2026, 08:24:09 pm IST SA20 Auction 2026: Albie Morkel Has Highest Purse In Hand New Joburg Super Kings coach Albie Morkel has the biggest purse, $1.245m. MI Cape Town, under Robin Peterson, have $565,150. Adrian Birrel’s three-time champions Sunrisers Eastern Cape have $217,600, and last season's runners-up Pretoria Capitals with Shaun Pollock at the table have $89,150.

7 Oct 2026, 08:12:00 pm IST SA20 Auction 2026 LIVE: Brevis Sold In Highest Price Last Season Dewald Brevis eclipsed Stubbs' record-breaking price when he was bought by the Pretoria Capitals for the eye-catching amount of R16.5m at the Season 4 auction.

7 Oct 2026, 08:00:07 pm IST SA20 Auction 2026 LIVE: A Success Till Now Five years of the SA20 Auction have been eventful. To date, the total available spend on players across the 5 seasons sits at a staggering $70.75m. From the League’s first record-breaking signing all the way back in 2022, to thrilling bidding wars and life-changing opportunities, every Auction has made an impact.

7 Oct 2026, 07:44:25 pm IST SA20 Auction 2026 LIVE: Who Is The Auctioneer? South African presenter and experienced auctioneer Dan Nicholl will hold the gavel for the first time, and lead proceedings. Former Proteas cricketers Chris Morris and Neil Mckenzie will also be on hand to give their expert analysis as the action unfolds.

7 Oct 2026, 07:34:50 pm IST SA20 Auction 2026 LIVE: Live Streaming On YouTube The Auction will also be streamed on the SA20 YouTube Channel (https://sa20.mobi/S5Auction-LiveStream) with rolling updates and information on all official social media channels.

7 Oct 2026, 07:23:09 pm IST SA20 Auction 2026 LIVE: Live Streaming Info Outside of Sub-Saharan Africa, fans can also tune into the action on JioStar in India (20h30 IST), Sky Sports in the UK (16h00 BST), Apex in Pakistan (19h30 PKT), Fox Sports in Australia (23h00 AEDT) and Willow TV in North America (11h00 ET).

7 Oct 2026, 07:11:39 pm IST SA20 Auction 2026 LIVE: It's Here The global cricket audience will tune in to watch four franchises spend a maximum of $2.10m on 19 available slots to complete their squads. Durban's Super Giants and Paarl Royals have already finished their business after the salary cap was increased to $2.54m for Season 5.