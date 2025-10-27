Temba Bavuma Returns To South Africa Squad For India Test Series - Check Full Team

South Africa skipper Temba Bavuma, who led them to the title in the last ICC World Test Championship cycle, is also expected to participate in the preceding shadow series against India A

Temba Bavuma did not play South Africa's recent two-match series in Pakistan. Photo: File/AP
Summary
  • Temba Bavuma was not included in South Africa's recent two-match series in Pakistan

  • Captain has recovered from a calf injury that kept him out of recent matches

  • India Test series begins on November 14 at Eden Gardens

Captain Temba Bavuma on Monday (October 27, 2025) made his return to the South Africa squad for the upcoming two-Test series in India. This return comes as Bavuma recovered from a calf injury that kept him out of recent matches.

The series is set to begin on November 14, with matches slated in Guwahati and Kolkata. Bavuma was not included in the recent two-match series in Pakistan, which South Africa drew with the hosts.

The majority of the squad from the Pakistan series has been retained for the India tour, with David Bedingham making way for Bavuma's inclusion.

Bavuma, who previously led South Africa to the title in the last ICC World Test Championship cycle, is also likely to participate in the preceding shadow series against India A. This preparatory series begins in Bengaluru on November 2. The India A series will also mark the return of Rishabh Pant from injury, adding further significance to the lead-up matches.

Spin, Pace Options Shape South Africa’s Strategy

The South Africa spin trio — Simon Harmer, Keshav Maharaj, and Senuran Muthusamy — made a significant impact on turning tracks during the Pakistan series. Their performances suggest they could trouble Indian batters even on home soil.

The effectiveness of these spinners will depend on the type of pitches prepared by India, especially since India did not opt for rank turners against the West Indies in the recent Tests.

In addition to their spin options, South Africa boast a strong pace attack. Kagiso Rabada leads the seam department, supported by all-rounders Corbin Bosch, Marco Jansen and Wiaan Mulder.

Test Series Schedule And Coach Conrad’s Perspective

The first Test match is scheduled to start on November 14 at Eden Gardens in Kolkata, one of India's most iconic cricket stadiums. Following this, the South African team will travel to Guwahati, where the ACA Stadium will host its maiden Test match beginning November 22.

South Africa head coach Shukri Conrad commented on the squad selection and expectations: "We've kept the bulk of the squad that competed in the two-match series against Pakistan. Those players showed real character and fought hard to come from behind and draw that series."

Conrad added, "We are anticipating a similar challenge in India, and many of the players who stood up in those conditions will once again be key for us." He emphasized that "Pakistan was a squad effort and India will demand the same. Every player has a role to play in ensuring we remain competitive in what is always a tough place to tour."

South Africa squad for India Tests: Temba Bavuma (captain), Aiden Markram, Ryan Rickelton, Tristan Stubbs, Kyle Verreynne, Dewald Brevis, Zubayr Hamza, Tony de Zorzi, Corbin Bosch, Wiaan Mulder, Marco Jansen, Keshav Maharaj, Senuran Muthusamy, Kagiso Rabada, Simon Harmer.

(With PTI inputs)

