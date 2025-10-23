World Test Championship 2025-27 Updated Standings After PAK Vs RSA 2nd Test

World Test Championship 2025-27 Updated Standings: Pakistan were beaten by South Africa at home in the latest result of the WTC 2025-27 cycle. Check how things stand in the latest WTC points table

O
Outlook Sports Desk
Curated by: gaurav thakur
Updated on:
Updated on:
World Test Championship 2025-27 Updated Standings After PAK Vs RSA 2nd Test
World Test Championship 2025-27 Updated Standings After PAK Vs RSA 2nd Test | Photo: AP/K.M. Chaudary
info_icon
Summary
Summary of this article

  • World Test Championship 2025-27 is currently underway with Australia as the sole leaders

  • Pakistan were beaten by South Africa at home in the latest result of the WTC 2025-27 cycle

  • India are now at the third spot in the updated standings after the Pakistan vs South Africa result

Pakistan's claims of home dominance suffered a reality check in Rawalpindi on Thursday as South Africa defeated the Shaan Masood-led side by eight wickets to finish the two-match series 1-1. The result was important as it led to changes in the points table of the ongoing cycle of the World Test Championship.

Pakistan who had played just one game prior to their defeat in Rawalpindi, had won that match and were the second best team in the standings. However, a loss has brought them straight to the joint-fourth spot with South Africa who have now opened their account in two matches.

Sri Lanka and India have shifted up a place to get the second and third ranks respectively in the table. Australia remain the undisputed leaders with three wins in three matches.

WTC Updated Standings After PAK vs RSA 2nd Test

TeamTotalHomeAway
Australia22England (5), New Zealand (4), Bangladesh (2)West Indies (3), South Africa (3), India (5)
Bangladesh12Pakistan (2), West Indies (2), England (2)Sri Lanka (2), South Africa (2), Australia (2)
England21India (5), New Zealand (3), Pakistan (3)Australia (5), South Africa (3), Bangladesh (2)
India18West Indies (2), South Africa (2), Australia (5)England (5), Sri Lanka (2), New Zealand (2)
New Zealand16West Indies (3), India (2), Sri Lanka (2)England (3), Australia (4), Pakistan (2)
Pakistan13South Africa (2), Sri Lanka (2), New Zealand (2)Bangladesh (2), West Indies (2), England (3)
South Africa14Australia (3), Bangladesh (2), England (3)Pakistan (2), India (2), Sri Lanka (2)
Sri Lanka12Bangladesh (2), India (2), South Africa (2)West Indies (2), Pakistan (2), New Zealand (2)
West Indies14Australia (3), Sri Lanka (2), Pakistan (2)India (2), New Zealand (3), Bangladesh (2)

WTC Points System

12 points for a win
6 points for a tie
4 points for a draw
Teams are ranked according to the percentage of points won.
The Top two teams progress to the final in 2027.
Point Deductions: Points are deducted for slow over rates.

India in WTC 2025-27

India have played two Test series so far in this WTC cycle. India played five Tests in England and came back with a 2-2 drawn series. In the second series at home against West Indies, the Shubman Gill-led side earned a convincing 2-0 win.

Related Content
Related Content

Get the Latest Cricket News, today's match Live Cricket Scores, Match Results, and upcoming cricket series & schedule at Outlook India. To follow our special coverage of the ICC Women's ODI World Cup 2025, News updates, Women's World Cup Schedule, women's world cup teams' Squad, Women's WC points table, and stats.

Published At:
SUBSCRIBE
Tags

Click/Scan to Subscribe

qr-code

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

MORE FROM THE AUTHOR

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

×

Today Sports News

Cricket News

  1. IND Vs AUS Live Cricket Score, 2nd ODI: Connolly Leads Australia To Two-Wicket Win

  2. IND Vs AUS, 2nd ODI: Virat Kohli Dismissed For Second Consecutive Duck For First Time

  3. Australia Vs England, Women’s World Cup: Gardner, Sutherland Power AUS-W To Six-Wicket Win

  4. Sarfaraz Khan's India A Omission Sparks 'Surname' Controversy; Congress, BJP Trade Barbs

  5. Pakistan Vs South Africa 2nd Test: 38-Year-Old Asif Afridi Breaks Records With Stunning Five-Wicket Haul

Football News

  1. Bayern Munich 4-0 Tottenham Highlights, Club Friendlies: Kane, Coman Shine In Die Roten’s Pre-Season Rout Of Spurs

  2. Panathinaikos 0-0 Shakhtar Donetsk Highlights, UEFA Europa League Qualifiers: Goalless First Leg In Athens

  3. Ballon D’Or 2025: Complete List Of Awards And Nominees

  4. Durand Cup 2025: NEROCA FC And Indian Navy Share Spoils In Goalless Draw

  5. Premier League Transfers: Burnley Sign Leslie Ugochukwu From Chelsea For £23m

Tennis News

  1. Raducanu Ends 2025 Season Due To Illness, To Continue With Coach Roig

  2. Six Kings Slam: Sinner Relishing Semi-Final Clash With Djokovic After Beating Tsitsipas

  3. Naomi Osaka Battles Past Suzan Lamens To Reach Japan Open Quarter-Finals

  4. Naomi Osaka Vs Wakana Sonobe: Top Seed Launches Japan Open Campaign With Dominant Win

  5. Jessica Pegula Vs Coco Gauff, Wuhan Open 2025 Final: Gauff Seals Comfortable Win In All-American Clash

Badminton News

  1. French Open Badminton 2025 Preview: Satwik-Chirag Aim For Deep Run; Lakshya Faces Familiar Opponent

  2. BWF World Junior Championships 2025: Tanvi Sharma Ends India's 17 Year Wait With Silver Medal In Guwahati

  3. Denmark Open: Satwik-Chirag Exit After Semifinal Loss To Hoki-Kobayashi

  4. Lakshya Sen Vs Alex Lanier Highlights, Denmark Open 2025: Indian Shuttler Suffers Heavy Quarter-Final Defeat

  5. Satwik-Chirag Vs Ardianto-Hidayat Highlights, Denmark Open 2025: Indian Pair Win Tight Battle To Move To Semi-Final

Trending Stories

National News

  1. The Great Nicobar Catastrophe

  2. In Rare Form, J&K Political Parties Are In Consensus On Residency Period For Non-Locals 

  3. Harnessing The AI Revolution - Imperatives For India’s Policy Makers

  4. The Gen Z Effect: Can Old Politics Survive A Young Bihar?

  5. Extension Of Article 371 To Ladakh Emerges A Key Solution Ahead Of MHA Talks

Entertainment News

  1. Father Mother Sister Brother Review| A Film About Lost Relationships That Loses Itself

  2. Thamma Review | A Vampire Love Saga Draining Itself Dry In Pursuit Of Scale Over Substance

  3. Wake Up Dead Man Review | The New Impossible Murder With A Faithful Heart

  4. Bison Kaalamaadan Review | Defying The Usual Sports-Underdog Tale

  5. Smita Patil At 70 | Beautiful, Luminous, Graceful: Remembering Smita Through Her Songs

US News

  1. Trump Imposes Sanctions On Russian Oil Companies, Says Putin Talks 'Don't Go Anywhere'

  2. Trump Says He Expects To Reach Trade Deal With Xi Jinping

  3. Trump Again Claims He ‘Stopped Nuclear War’ Between India And Pakistan With Tariff Threat

  4. US Passport Drops Out Of Top 10 For First Time In 20 Years As Europe Leads Global Rankings

  5. Trump Claims Pakistan-Afghanistan Conflict Will Be An ‘Easy One’ To Solve

World News

  1. Narendra Modi Congratulates Sanae Takaichi On Becoming Japan’s Prime Minister

  2. 10 Best Beer Brands In The World

  3. Hindi Scholar Francesca Orsini Denied Entry into India Despite Valid Visa

  4. Trump Cancels Putin Summit To Avoid 'Wasted Meeting' On Ukraine

  5. US Passport Drops Out Of Top 10 For First Time In 20 Years As Europe Leads Global Rankings

Latest Stories

  1. Yogi Adityanath Warns Against Halal Products; Congress Criticises Remarks Ahead Of Bihar Polls

  2. Bill Gates Says 'Jai Shree Krishna' As He Greets Smriti Irani's Tulsi In Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi 2 Promo–Watch

  3. Fact Check: No, Iran Has Not Repealed Its Hijab Ban

  4. AQI in Punjab & Haryana: Air Quality Deteriorates Post-Diwali Despite Lowest Farm Fire Count

  5. 3 Security Personnel, 11 Insurgents Killed In Separate Clashes In Pakistan’s Balochistan

  6. India Vs New Zealand LIVE Score, ICC Women’s World Cup 2025: Smriti Mandhana, Pratika Rawal In Form; 160/0 (27)

  7. Prabhas-Hanu Raghavapudi's Film Is Titled Fauzi; See First-Look Title Poster

  8. Suspected IED Blast Damages Railway Track In Assam’s Kokrajhar, Train Services Restored