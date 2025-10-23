World Test Championship 2025-27 Updated Standings After PAK Vs RSA 2nd Test

World Test Championship 2025-27 is currently underway with Australia as the sole leaders
Pakistan were beaten by South Africa at home in the latest result of the WTC 2025-27 cycle
India are now at the third spot in the updated standings after the Pakistan vs South Africa result
Pakistan's claims of home dominance suffered a reality check in Rawalpindi on Thursday as South Africa defeated the Shaan Masood-led side by eight wickets to finish the two-match series 1-1. The result was important as it led to changes in the points table of the ongoing cycle of the World Test Championship.
Pakistan who had played just one game prior to their defeat in Rawalpindi, had won that match and were the second best team in the standings. However, a loss has brought them straight to the joint-fourth spot with South Africa who have now opened their account in two matches.
Sri Lanka and India have shifted up a place to get the second and third ranks respectively in the table. Australia remain the undisputed leaders with three wins in three matches.
WTC Updated Standings After PAK vs RSA 2nd Test
|Team
|Total
|Home
|Away
|Australia
|22
|England (5), New Zealand (4), Bangladesh (2)
|West Indies (3), South Africa (3), India (5)
|Bangladesh
|12
|Pakistan (2), West Indies (2), England (2)
|Sri Lanka (2), South Africa (2), Australia (2)
|England
|21
|India (5), New Zealand (3), Pakistan (3)
|Australia (5), South Africa (3), Bangladesh (2)
|India
|18
|West Indies (2), South Africa (2), Australia (5)
|England (5), Sri Lanka (2), New Zealand (2)
|New Zealand
|16
|West Indies (3), India (2), Sri Lanka (2)
|England (3), Australia (4), Pakistan (2)
|Pakistan
|13
|South Africa (2), Sri Lanka (2), New Zealand (2)
|Bangladesh (2), West Indies (2), England (3)
|South Africa
|14
|Australia (3), Bangladesh (2), England (3)
|Pakistan (2), India (2), Sri Lanka (2)
|Sri Lanka
|12
|Bangladesh (2), India (2), South Africa (2)
|West Indies (2), Pakistan (2), New Zealand (2)
|West Indies
|14
|Australia (3), Sri Lanka (2), Pakistan (2)
|India (2), New Zealand (3), Bangladesh (2)
WTC Points System
12 points for a win
6 points for a tie
4 points for a draw
Teams are ranked according to the percentage of points won.
The Top two teams progress to the final in 2027.
Point Deductions: Points are deducted for slow over rates.
India in WTC 2025-27
India have played two Test series so far in this WTC cycle. India played five Tests in England and came back with a 2-2 drawn series. In the second series at home against West Indies, the Shubman Gill-led side earned a convincing 2-0 win.