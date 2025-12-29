Arsenal Vs Aston Villa Live Streaming, Premier League 2025/26: When, Where To Watch AFC V AVFC Match On TV & Online?

Arsenal welcome high-flying Villa at the Emirates Stadium in their PL tie
The Gunners are unbeaten at home this campaign
Mikel Arteta's Arsenal will look to avenge their 1-2 defeat as they welcome in-form Aston Villa in matchweek 19 of the 2025-26 Premier League. The high-octane clash will take place at the Emirates Stadium on Wednesday, December 31 (IST).
The Gunners are in pole position in the Premier League but were defeated by Unai Emery's side, in the away fixture. However, a 2-1 win over Brighton in the last gameweek, has given them a bit of confidence.
Emery, who faces his former side, comes into the fixture on the back of a 2-1 win against Chelsea at Stamford Bridge. The Villans have been defeated just once in their last five meetings against the Gunners.
Head-to-Head
Total matches: 206
Arsenal won: 88
Aston Villa won: 72
Draws: 46
Arsenal Vs Aston Villa, Premier League 2025-26: Live Streaming Info
When and where will the Arsenal Vs Aston Villa, Premier League 2025-26 match be played?
The Emirates Stadium will host the Premier League match between Arsenal and Crystal Palace on December 31, Wednesday from 01:45am (IST) onwards.
Arsenal Vs Aston Villa, Premier League 2025-26: Where To Watch The Match Live?
Arsenal Vs Aston Villa, Premier League match will be telecast on the Star Sports Network. Simultaneously, it will be live streamed on the JioHotstar app and website.