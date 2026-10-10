‘I Don't Blame Anyone Else’: Sanju Samson On Poor Run Of Form Before Ranchi Turnaround

Samson told the broadcaster, “Nothing. I don't think so. I think being a professional cricketer playing for India, I think you definitely take care of the professional side of it. You do your preparation, you do your practice, you do your training, you do everything possible in your hands. But to be very honest, I think we all know that in this format, the result is not in your hands; there is only one way to go. So you can't say I've had bad three innings, so let's take some time, let's build my innings, and then we will see.”