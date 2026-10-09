Is Vaibhav Sooryavanshi Playing Today In India Vs West Indies 2nd T20I?

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Outlook Sports Desk
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Is Vaibhav Sooryavanshi playing today against West Indies? Check India's playing XI, Sanju Samson's selection and the latest updates from the second T20I in Ranchi

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Is Vaibhav Sooryavanshi Playing Today In India Vs West Indies 2nd T20I?
India's Vaibhav Sooryavanshi leaves the field after being caught out by England's Sam Curran from the bowling of Jofra Archer during the fourth Vitality IT20 match against England at the Seat Unique Stadium in Bristol, England. | Photo: Steven Paston/PA via AP
Summary of this article

  • Vaibhav Sooryavanshi misses the second T20I against West Indies in Ranchi

  • India retain their playing XI, with Sanju Samson continuing in the team

  • India entered the match with a 1-0 lead in the five-match series

India face the West Indies in the second T20I of the five-match series at the JSCA International Stadium Complex in Ranchi on Friday, October 9. The hosts entered the contest with a 1-0 lead after winning the series opener and are aiming to strengthen their advantage on home soil.

Is Vaibhav Sooryavanshi Playing Today?

No, Vaibhav Sooryavanshi is not playing in the second T20I against the West Indies. India have retained their playing XI for the Ranchi encounter, meaning Sanju Samson continues in the side while the young batter misses out.

Samson's place has attracted attention following his modest performance in the series opener, where he scored 11 off nine balls. Sooryavanshi's absence means India have opted for continuity rather than making a change to their batting combination after the opening victory.

The hosts will now look to deliver another strong performance and take a commanding 2-0 lead in the five-match series.

Also Check: India vs West Indies Live Score, 2nd T20I

India Vs West Indies 2nd T20I: Toss Update

West Indies won the toss and opted to bowl first.

India Vs West Indies 2nd T20I: Playing XI

India (Playing XI): Abhishek Sharma, Sanju Samson(w), Ishan Kishan, Shreyas Iyer(c), Tilak Varma, Shivam Dube, Naman Dhir, Axar Patel, Arshdeep Singh, Kuldeep Yadav, Mayank Yadav.

Related Content
Sanju Samson celebrating after smashing a 21-ball fifty during India vs West Indies 2nd T20I in Ranchi - X/BCCI
Mumbai: India's Sanju Samson and Tilak Varma, left, during a training session ahead of the ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2026 semi-final cricket match between India and England, in Mumbai. - | Photo: PTI/Kunal Patil
India men's cricket team's head coach Gautam Gambhir - PTI

West Indies (Playing XI): Shai Hope(w/c), Kamil Pooran, Shimron Hetmyer, Rovman Powell, Sherfane Rutherford, Roston Chase, Romario Shepherd, Gudakesh Motie, Shamar Springer, Akeal Hosein, Shamar Joseph.

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