Is Vaibhav Sooryavanshi playing today against West Indies? Check India's playing XI, Sanju Samson's selection and the latest updates from the second T20I in Ranchi

India's Vaibhav Sooryavanshi leaves the field after being caught out by England's Sam Curran from the bowling of Jofra Archer during the fourth Vitality IT20 match against England at the Seat Unique Stadium in Bristol, England. | Photo: Steven Paston/PA via AP