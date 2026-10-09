Vaibhav Sooryavanshi misses the second T20I against West Indies in Ranchi
India retain their playing XI, with Sanju Samson continuing in the team
India entered the match with a 1-0 lead in the five-match series
India face the West Indies in the second T20I of the five-match series at the JSCA International Stadium Complex in Ranchi on Friday, October 9. The hosts entered the contest with a 1-0 lead after winning the series opener and are aiming to strengthen their advantage on home soil.
Is Vaibhav Sooryavanshi Playing Today?
No, Vaibhav Sooryavanshi is not playing in the second T20I against the West Indies. India have retained their playing XI for the Ranchi encounter, meaning Sanju Samson continues in the side while the young batter misses out.
Samson's place has attracted attention following his modest performance in the series opener, where he scored 11 off nine balls. Sooryavanshi's absence means India have opted for continuity rather than making a change to their batting combination after the opening victory.
The hosts will now look to deliver another strong performance and take a commanding 2-0 lead in the five-match series.
India Vs West Indies 2nd T20I: Toss Update
West Indies won the toss and opted to bowl first.
India Vs West Indies 2nd T20I: Playing XI
India (Playing XI): Abhishek Sharma, Sanju Samson(w), Ishan Kishan, Shreyas Iyer(c), Tilak Varma, Shivam Dube, Naman Dhir, Axar Patel, Arshdeep Singh, Kuldeep Yadav, Mayank Yadav.
West Indies (Playing XI): Shai Hope(w/c), Kamil Pooran, Shimron Hetmyer, Rovman Powell, Sherfane Rutherford, Roston Chase, Romario Shepherd, Gudakesh Motie, Shamar Springer, Akeal Hosein, Shamar Joseph.