Sanju Samson smashes a 21-ball fifty against West Indies in the second T20I
Samson's return to form could strengthen his case to retain his place in India's playing XI
Vaibhav Sooryavanshi may have to wait longer for his opportunity as India consider their opening combination
Sanju Samson has answered his critics in emphatic fashion during the second T20I against the West Indies in Ranchi. The wicketkeeper-batter smashed a blistering half-century off just 21 deliveries, giving India a flying start after the visitors elected to bowl first.
His explosive innings could also influence India's selection plans, with 15-year-old Vaibhav Sooryavanshi waiting for his opportunity in the ongoing five-match series.
Samson Silences Critics With Explosive Fifty
Samson entered the Ranchi encounter under pressure after managing only 11 runs in the series opener. His recent T20I performances had prompted questions about his place in the playing XI, particularly with Sooryavanshi emerging as an alternative opening option.
However, Samson responded by taking the West Indies bowlers apart during the powerplay. He reached his half-century in just 21 balls, showcasing his attacking strokeplay and ability to dominate the opposition.
His innings provided India with the aggressive start they needed after Abhishek Sharma's dismissal. The knock could strengthen Samson's case to retain his place for the remaining matches. During this, he also equalled Virat Kohli's record of fastest half-century by an Indian against West Indies, who took as many balls as to smash a fifty against the Windies back in 2019.
Will Vaibhav Sooryavanshi Have to Wait Longer?
Sooryavanshi was among the most talked-about names ahead of the second T20I, with reports suggesting India could consider pairing him with Abhishek Sharma at the top of the order. The teenager has already impressed with his explosive batting, scoring 246 runs in eight T20Is at a strike rate of 186.36.
India's decision to retain Samson for the Ranchi match had already indicated the management's preference for continuity. Now, with Samson delivering a rapid fifty, the prospect of Sooryavanshi entering the playing XI for the next match appears less immediate.
Nevertheless, one innings will not settle the selection debate permanently. Samson will need to build on this performance, while Sooryavanshi's talent ensures the competition for an opening spot remains alive. The management's decision for the third T20I will depend on the team's requirements and the performances of its existing batters.