Temba Bavuma Takes Cheeky Dig At Critics Calling South Africa's WTC Win Fluke

Temba Bavuma took a cheeky dig at critics who called South Africa's WTC final triumph a fluke
South Africa defeated Australia 2-1 in the three-match Test series after losing the opener
Bavuma believes the team's performances have strengthened their belief and answered doubters
South Africa captain Temba Bavuma has taken a cheeky swipe at critics who labelled the Proteas' historic World Test Championship (WTC) final triumph a fluke, after his side registered a memorable Test series victory over Australia at home. The reigning world champions defeated Australia 2-1 in the three-match series, strengthening their credentials as one of the leading forces in Test cricket.
South Africa completed the comeback with a commanding 176-run win in the third Test at Newlands, Cape Town, on October 31. The victory was particularly significant, considering the Proteas had suffered a 214-run defeat in the opening Test in Durban before bouncing back to level the series in Gqeberha.
Temba Bavuma Responds to Critics Questioning South Africa's WTC Triumph
Speaking at the post-match press conference, Bavuma reflected on how his team had responded to the pressure and the doubts surrounding their ability to compete against top opposition.
“If I think before the series against Australia if we were given the favourite tag, I'm not too sure about that. But I do hope with the way that we have performed, not the result but the way we have performed, it's given that belief, and I guess in a cheeky way answered to certain critics saying that what we did at the WTC was a fluke,” Bavuma told the media in the post-match press conference.
The Proteas' latest achievement comes after their unforgettable five-wicket victory over Australia in the 2025 WTC final at Lord's. Despite facing criticism over their journey to the summit clash, South Africa produced a remarkable performance to claim their maiden World Test Championship title.
South Africa Strengthen Their Credentials With Series Comeback
Aiden Markram's magnificent 136 and Bavuma's crucial 66-run contribution proved decisive during the chase of 282 in the WTC final, as the duo stitched together a match-defining partnership.
South Africa's latest series triumph further strengthens that legacy. Their resilience after losing the opening Test, combined with impactful performances throughout the series, demonstrated their ability to thrive under pressure.
The victory represents more than another trophy for Bavuma. It offers renewed belief in a team that has repeatedly answered its doubters on the biggest stage.