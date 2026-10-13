Temba Bavuma's Historic Undefeated Captaincy Run Concludes After First Test Defeat Against Australia

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Outlook Sports Desk
Curated by: Soubhagya Chatterjee
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Temba Bavuma's record-breaking 11-match unbeaten streak as South Africa's Test captain came to an end following their 214-run defeat to Australia in Durban

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South Africa's captain Temba Bavuma plays a high ball on day three of the first cricket test match between South Africa and Australia, in Durban, South Africa. Themba Hadebe/AP Photo
Summary of this article

  • Temba Bavuma's record-breaking streak of 11 undefeated Tests as South Africa's captain ended with the 214-run defeat in Durban

  • The loss hinged on missed opportunities after Australia recovered from 124 for 6 on day one

  • Bavuma and South Africa will look to bounce back in the upcoming second Test starting October 18 in Gqeberha

Temba Bavuma’s remarkable unbeaten run as South Africa’s Test captain ended in Durban, where Australia won the first Test by 214 runs. But the defeat should not overshadow what he has achieved.

Before this loss, Bavuma had won 11 Tests as captain without defeat. That is the most by any captain before suffering a first loss. He passes Mike Brearley, who won 10 of his first 15 Tests as England captain in 1977-78, and the record now belongs to the South African.

The streak was built on more than numbers. Under Bavuma, South Africa rebuilt their Test identity around a disciplined, hard-working pace attack and a batting line-up that learned to grind out difficult situations.

The high point was the 2025 World Test Championship final, where his side beat Australia to claim the title. Bavuma played through injury in that match, and the performance became a defining moment of his captaincy.

Durban was a reminder of how fine the margins are at this level. After Australia slumped to 124-6 on day one, South Africa had the chance to take control. They let it slip as Matt Renshaw hit 190 and Australia recovered to 390.

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Australia's captain Pat Cummins follows through his delivery on day three of the first cricket test match between South Africa and Australia, in Durban, South Africa. - Themba Hadebe
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David Miller and captain Temba Bavuma in the middle during 2nd ODI between South Africa and Australia - | Photo: ProteasMenCSA/X

South Africa were bowled out for 284, and a fourth-innings chase of 421 proved too much. Bavuma was dismissed for a single run in the second innings, caught at short leg off Renshaw’s bowling.

For a captain who had never lost, defeat will sting. But it is the first Test loss of his captaincy, not the start of a slide, and his record remains exceptional. The series is far from over. With two Tests left, starting at Gqeberha on 18 October, Bavuma has a chance to show how he responds to his first setback as captain.

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